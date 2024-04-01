Guest Columnists

WHAT? WHAT? WHAT?

I offer no apology for what I am here expressing to you, for this is truly how I feel.

I have lived through Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden and have studied the lives of the rest of them.

Every one of them has had some of their policies not liked and criticized, as they should be. Every one of them has performed in ways not popular by some, as it should be. Every one of them has lived through some trying times with some of the American people, as it should be. After all, they are all human beings whom we have hired to work for us.

But, in my lifetime or before I have never witnessed or heard of a President while in office, or after leaving, being scrutinized over every word he speaks, every action he takes, humiliated daily by the public news media, slandered, ridiculed, insulted, lied about, charged with almost 91 various crimes by an Attorney General appointed Federal prosecutors, some state, and even local COUNTY prosecutors, hounded by the head of our own Department of Justice, had his private home raided in the early morning hours by more than 30 FBI agents, had many of his private possessions impounded, arrested and mugshot by a LOCAL COUNTY SHERIFF, had his name removed from some state presidential primary election ballots, ordered to post almost half a billion dollar cash bond or his property will be confiscated, had his wife, as well as his children, threatened, insulted and humiliated

It is nothing less than a shame and a disgrace in the life span of our nation as a Constitutional Republic. I am ashamed of the ruthless, cruel, violent, and evil Trump-hating people both of the general public, and those who are supposed to be serving us in government. Do they have no morals? For many of them, their hatred of Donald Trump has become greater than their love of our country. I am ashamed of the reporters and the several news media organizations who feel they have the right to carry on with lies and fake stories and say the things they do for a good story even though they know are not factual.

Other Presidents took the oath of office and were mostly left alone while serving in the job and after leaving office. Even those who stood for re-election, weren't on the news 24 hours a day seven days a week, their every word and action being misinterpreted, ridiculed and lambasted, found guilty, and punished, of crimes by four members of a state Supreme Court and a state Secretary of State all without a trial.

Folks, we all know that politics in America have always been rough and tumble since the founding of the nation. It's the way we do it.

Definition of rough and tumble:

"A situation in which there is a lot of arguing or competition and people do not worry about upsetting others; Rowdy, disorderly, and boisterous; marked by scuffles or infighting."

Ladies and gentlemen, this is far more than rough-and-tumble politics. That can be accepted. This goes beyond the pale. Definition of beyond the pale; "outside the bounds of acceptable behavior."

It absolutely begs the question and it must be answered so the rest of the American people can be warned of this danger if one exists. WHAT ON THIS EARTH ARE ALL THESE PEOPLE SO SCARED TO DEATH OF IN THIS MAN, Donald Trump????

Unless someone can let me know the danger this man has demonstrated while he was our president for four years, or otherwise, I must confess, it strengthens my resolve to help him be re-elected come November 5 this year.