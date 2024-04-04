Guest Columnists

Vote No on Amendment 4 Nov. 5th

Thanks to the current political leadership of Florida, our state has stood strong against the chaos and confusion perpetrated by the infamous Woke Movement. Our state government has been vigilant to safeguard Floridian's liberties. Florida has served as a beacon of light to other states and has served other states like Texas to protect our nation's border.

We should consider ourselves blessed in these days of tumult that Florida has led the way to preserve our freedoms and to provide a future and hope for our posterity. Unfortunately, the powers of darkness neither sleep nor slumber when it comes to undermining, ignoring, or bypassing our Founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. This demands we remain vigilant to protect the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness for future Floridians.

As you may be aware, on June 24th, 2022, the Supreme Court finally corrected a grave evil in the Dobbs decision. The court held that the Constitution did not confer the right to abortion in America. As significant as that ruling might be, the Supreme Court did not go far enough. It failed in its duty to protect the preborn child in the womb by upholding their right to life according the 5th and 14th Amendments.

Our Constitution states, "no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law." The preborn child has not committed a capital crime and therefore should not suffer the injustice of capital punishment. We once comprehended that as a state and nation and we need to come back to that understanding once again.

Though the Supreme Court ruled Roe vs. Wade was unconstitutional, it kicked the travesty of abortion back to the states. Our national divide over this contentious issue is similar to pre-Civil War days. Just like there were slave states and free states, we are now divided by blue and red states. The blue states are seeking to enshrine abortion as a "legal" right in their state constitutions, while the red states are seeking to regulate abortion. As of yet, no state has completely abolish abortion as we should to protect the preborn by love and by law. God help us!

Florida, as a recognized leader of the red states, has become the latest target of the blue states. The Woke Movement is seeking to enshrine abortion in our state constitution. A group calling itself Floridians Protecting Freedom, are using deceptive conservative language such as, "limited government" and "protecting freedom" to massacre the preborn all the way up to the 9th month. They are encouraging Floridians to vote yes on Amendment 4 on November 5th.

I adjure you, my fellow Floridian citizens, by all that you hold near and dear to reject this deceptive campaign and vote NO on Amendment 4 this Nov. 5th. Let's make sure our children and grandchildren enjoy the same liberties, the same blessings of the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that has blessed us.

If we don't extend these liberties to our own sons and daughters, do we deserve it ourselves? If there is no justice for the preborn, should we be shocked that America is besieged by injustice?

Let us come back into agreement with one of the main purposes of civil government, which is to protect life and stop the shedding of innocent blood. Thomas Jefferson, who penned our Declaration of Independence, agreed wholeheartedly with this view of civil government. He stated, "The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government."

Florida, do we desire a good state government? We must not destroy human life in the womb. Vote NO on Amendment 4 this Nov. 5th and God bless Florida.