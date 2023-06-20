Political

SC Sen. Lindsey Graham to Speak at an Iowa Townhall Meeting for Life

Post Roe: Is Protecting Life Now a State Matter?

WASHINGTON -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Bob Vander Plaats, president of The Family Leader, Mayra Rodriguez, former Planned Parenthood director and whistleblower, along with Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, will host a townhall event in Des Moines, Iowa to discuss the role of federal and state policymakers in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Did the overturning of Roe make protecting the unborn solely the responsibility of the states? How will pro-life voters respond to candidates who sidestep the protection of the unborn? The Iowa Townhall for Life will explore these questions and more.

WHO:

Tony Perkins, Family Research Council president

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Marjorie Dannenfelser, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president

Bob Vander Plaats, The Family Leader president and CEO

Mayra Rodriguez, former Planned Parenthood director and whistleblower

WHAT: Townhall Meeting for Life

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 21st at 7:00 p.m. Central Time

WHERE:

In-Person: Experience Church

2559 E. Euclid Ave

Des Moines, IA 50317

Online: Streaming live at: https://prayvotestand.org/townhall

NOTE:

A press availability with the townhall hosts will be held immediately following the event. On-site media contact: Emily Osment: 202-578-7399.

