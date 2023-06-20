Political

Official Statement – Greenville County Council Budget Vote

The Greenville County Republican Party (GCRP) has received many questions and concerns from county and precinct leaders, who represent the voters of Greenville County. GCRP has met with several county council members and gathered substantial information on the proposed budget. We have prepared a letter for each precinct leader and officers of each “District” to send to their respective council member ( see sample letter HERE ).

GCRP’s stance on the proposed budget has remained the same throughout the past weeks since this tax increase was first revealed publicly. We believe there hasn’t been transparency or enough information given to the general public. The majority of Greenville County voters are a definite “NO” to any tax increases without seeing a substantial need and the details of such.

We have requested the budget to be delayed or tabled for 6 months. We also request public hearings for reviewing the budget prior to another vote. County administrator, Joe Kernell, should personally present and make himself available to answer questions at these public hearings.

“Yes” votes by any Republican Council members will lead to:

Censure by the precincts in your District as well as the full GCRP

Regular literature drops to the doors of Greenville voters in your District, including information related to the censure and unwillingness to delay/table the tax increase for public input, and securing and supporting primary candidates willing to support the SC Republican Platform.

You can find your Greenville County Council Information here: https://www.greenvillecounty.org/Council/ContactInfo.aspx

The Greenville County Republican Party (GCRP) represents Republican voters in Greenville County, SC. Our leadership is elected every two years, and the party meets regularly to conduct regular business and update our Executive Committee leadership and precinct members. We believe in promoting constitutional liberties and furthering the America FIRST agenda started by President Trump. The People are here to end the lies and corruption in local, state, and national politics by holding our elected officials accountable to the Republican Platform and the U.S. Constitution.

The Chairman is Yvonne Julian at 864-360-9246 (cell). The State Executive Committeeman is Jeff Davis at 843-901-8036 (cell). For more information, the GCRP Communications Committee media liaison is Linda Young at 864-787-7522 (text or call).

The GCRP holds an open house at its headquarters each Friday from 11am – 1pm. The GCRP also offers a host of events and educational opportunities. For more information go to www.greenvilleGOP.com/events.