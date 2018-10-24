Guest Columnists

Painting of a Post-Constitutional America

Hillary declared, "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about." On a deeper level she was speaking of the Left’s belief in Socialism over the Constitutional Republic for which we fought and bled. In that spirit Eric Holder declared “when they go low, we kick ‘em.” This gives us a glimpse into the deep hostility harbored by the left against true Americans.

These two comments bear a striking resemblance to the political philosophy of Vladimir Lenin who led the violent Bolshevik Revolution of Russian.

Our country is perilously close to Ayn Rand's depiction of the Russian Revolution in her novel We the Living, which retells the Bolshevik takeover of Russian society. Rand, who also wrote Atlas Shrugs, drew a vital distinction between the leftist ideals of socialism vs Communism, saying there is no difference “except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism—by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.”

Today we have generations of Americans who are eagerly, perhaps unwittingly, participating in their own death-by-government-enslavement. The Leftist Collective, which demands all residents participate in this national self-destruction, have in a matter of just a few years flipped the narrative of American exceptionalism on its head, saying:

“… if you believe in the Constitution, marriage between one man and one woman, only two sexes, that climate change is not man-made, the Second Amendment, the Republican Party - OMG Donald Trump, Christianity, the Sanctity of life or that life begins at conception, a free market, Capitalism, sovereign national borders, the rule of law, conservative ideals, own a sharp pointy knife, pistol a rifle, or high capacity magazines, etc., you will no longer be welcome in society.

You will not be allowed to speak (since you have nothing to say worth hearing), you will not be allowed to have a job “here” (because you scare us), you will not be welcome to bank “here” (since we do not want your business), you will not be allowed to borrow money "from us” (since your causes and needs will only breed more despicable anti-socialist behavior). Since you live outside our wishes and ideals, you will be no longer be treated as an equal or be afforded the protection of the police, the courts, or other government institutions. We will require that you pay for the privilege of appearing, or speaking in public by forcing you to pay extra for your own protection and for insurance to pay for the damage you will be “triggering” by inciting others who deplore you and justifiably destroy public and personal property in their induced rage against you, your ideas and everything you stand for… We will take your future from you (and from your children) and treat you as if you no longer exist.”

This is the painting of a post-constitutional America. The “unacceptable” election of Donald Trump, through the intercession of Divine Providence, saved America from an envisioned police state that would have been the death knell for our once free and open society.

Now it comes down to individuals—each one of us. Will you fight the good fight for freedom, or just complain as America is swallowed into the dark and dismal sordid abyss of Socialism?

Dr. William Scott Magill founded VIDOL to maintain the integrity of our Republic based on correct moral and constitutional principles. He served with the United States Marine Corp, the United States Army Medical Corps, and the Denver Police Dept.