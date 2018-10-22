Guest Columnists

Scalping Fauxhontus

One can only imagine what Sen. Elizabeth Warren was thinking when she announced with great fanfare that she was 1/1024th Cherokee, but her high hopes were quickly dashed. As, very likely, was her shot at the 2020 presidential nomination.

It’s said that the American public has a short memory, but it’s highly unlikely that people are going to forget the jokes and cartoons that have greeted her grand announcement.

Among the outpouring of well-deserved ridicule, we had the line delivered by Ben Shapiro that “Today we learned from the media that having a great-great-great-great grandparent who was a Native American makes you an Indian, but two X chromosomes doesn’t make you a female.”

Penny Alfonso shared a picture of the paleface in full redskin regalia with the caption “Pocahonkey.”

Then there was the cartoon of Senators Cory Booker and Warren dressed up as Spartacus and a squaw, and a guy giving them the once over, saying: “Cool costumes. Where’s the Halloween party?” and Mrs. Warren replying: “What costumes?”

⦿ It’s still a couple of weeks before we find out if the combination of Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh will be enough to turn the blue wave into a red flood, but I’d say that the 2020 Democratic convention is shaping up to be a bloodbath.

To start with, the contenders are likely to include all or most of the following: Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Mitch Landrieu, Sherrod Brown, Andrew Cuomo, Michael Avenatti, Terry McAuliffe, Eric Holder, Deval Patrick, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders.

Nobody has seen a lineup this bizarre since the scene with the assorted interplanetary freaks lined up at the bar in “Star Wars.”

⦿ I have two hopes for the lawsuit that a group of Asian-Americans has brought against Harvard for its bigoted admission policy. The first is that the plaintiffs win and walk off with millions of dollars. The second is that the Asian-American community finally wakes up and stops voting for liberals.

⦿ I don’t know how the murder of Jamal Khashoggi will finally play out, but I’m guessing that the young leader of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salmin, will wind up blaming his least favorite cousin and have him beheaded.

At least I hope it’s that simple. I see no upside to our unfriending Saudi Arabia, as the kids might say. In a part of the world where our only true ally is Israel, it seems silly to alienate a nation that not only sends billions of dollars our way but helps keep Iran’s expansionist plans in check. The fact that the Turks oppose the Saudis is something else in their favor.

Frankly, I’m not clear on why the Saudis thought Khashoggi was worth killing. It’s not as if this little known journalist posed an existential threat to the royal family. But perhaps it was merely meant to serve notice to others, in much the same way that Disney’s lawyers will sue anyone infringing on their trademarks, including a mom and pop notions store selling homemade Mickey Mouse decals in Snowbound, South Dakota.

It is particularly disconcerting to find Turkey in the middle of the self-righteous mob demanding that justice be done.

The head of Turkey’s Islamic theocracy, Recep Erdogan, is a butcher whose victims number in the thousands, who took advantage of a failed coup I always suspected he had choreographed as an excuse to eliminate all of his political foes and to jail American pastor Andrew Brunson.

⦿ If I hear one more erstwhile Republican talking head on TV complain that Donald Trump isn’t presidential enough to suit them, that he lacks the proper tact and temperament to hold the office, I am likely to have to go out the next day and buy a new TV set, one with its screen intact.

To me, it would be the equivalent of a Christian losing faith in his religion because a 2000-year-old scroll turned up in which it was disclosed that at the Last Supper, Jesus was heard slurping his soup.

At least, Donald Trump, unlike most of his predecessors doesn’t pretend to find a moral equivalence between Israel and the so-called Palestinians, unlike Stephen Spielberg, a Hollywood knucklehead who somehow found no difference between the Arab terrorists who murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics and the Mossad agents who, on Golda Meir’s orders, tracked down the killers and executed them.

One president after another, in hopes of copping a Nobel Peace Prize, has had to pretend to view the conflict evenhandedly; a conflict brilliantly summarized by the late great Abba Eban when he observed: “If the Arabs would put down their guns, there would be peace. If we put down ours, there would be no more Israel.”

The world’s anti-Semitic press would have you believe that the Arabs only want their independence, but, as they’ve shown at one peace conference after another, what they seek is Israel’s annihilation.

All you have to do is see the clashes at the border where the young male Arabs pelt the Israelis with stones to recognize it as a typical rite of passage for hooligans. In Africa, boys who wish to be regarded as men go out and kill a lion. In Baltimore, they riot and loot; in Berkeley, they vandalize; in the Mafia, you kill a member of a rival gang. It all adds up to the same thing: showing off.

⦿ When it comes to immigration, the question isn’t whether most illegal aliens are murderers, rapists or child molesters. Of course they’re not. But that hardly constitutes an argument for open borders. The question is: why should we let them in?

We have one-third of all the Salvadorans in the world. I can see where it helps El Salvador to unload poor, unskilled illiterates on us, but how does that help our country? It doesn't help that a recent video showed men handing cash to long lines of women and children, paying them to join the caravan heading north to Los Estados Unidos. I don't think it's a stretch to imagine that George Soros is the source of the bribes. Nothing the old reprobate would like better this close to the midterms than to have TV cameras showing mothers and children being separated at the border, thus painting Donald Trump and Republican candidates as a pack of cold-hearted Simon Legrees.

Besides, if El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, are so terrible, why don’t they all head to Mexico? For one thing, Mexico is a lot closer to those places than we are. For another, Spanish is their common language. For still another, Mexico has a flourishing economy. I mean, even aside from the drug trade. In fact, the Mexican economy is the 11th biggest in the world.

Why doesn’t Mexico roll out the welcome mat for all these wonderful, hard-working people? Could it be that, unlike the Democrats, the ruling party already has a stranglehold on the electorate and doesn’t have to pay for additional votes with free housing, schooling, health care and, yes, sad to say, incarceration for the minority who do happen to be murderers, rapists and child molesters?

⦿ While we all know that federal bureaucrats aren’t to be trusted any further than you can toss the Washington Monument, one group that is often overlooked are those who connive at the State Department.

The place has been an embarrassment or worse for as long as I can remember. In the 30s, 40s and 50s, it was infested with Communists, courtesy of FDR, the most notorious of whom was Alger Hiss. Mao would never have been able to take over China were it not for the able assistance of American traitors.

That era was followed with one in which the stripe-pants set was led by John Foster Dulles, who encouraged the Ivy League anti-Semites to favor well-dressed Arabs over the Jews of Israel.

Today, it’s a refuge for Never-Trumpers who are put off by the ruffian’s plain language and boorish manners, and, no doubt, his fidelity to America. Worse yet, in their eyes at least, is his refusal to pay proper homage to such globalist organizations as the U.N., the EU, the World Court and NATO.

Unlike the internationalists who inhabit the offices at the State Department, which is often referred to as Foggy Bottom (that being the name of the D.C. neighborhood where it’s located, and not because it seems to describe its inhabitants so aptly), Trump is a patriot who doesn’t approve of handing over our hard-earned sovereignty to the care of strangers.

⦿ And now a joke that won a world-wide competition: A couple of friends are hunting in the woods together when one of them suddenly falls to the ground. He doesn’t appear to be breathing and his eyes have rolled back in his head.

His friend whips out his cell phone and calls 911. When the operator answers, he shouts, “I think my friend is dead. What should I do?”

In a soothing voice, the operator says, “Just take it easy. I can help. First, let’s make sure he’s dead.”

After a couple of seconds of silence, the operator hears a gunshot. Then the guy comes back on the line: “Okay, now what?”