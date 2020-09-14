Guest Columnists

As American's Greatest Prolife President and New Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, Trump Redirects Race Discussion in US

"For his merit, I think [Trump] has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees. I'm not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing." -- Christian Tybring-Gjedde

Here on the home front, American people, regardless of skin color or gestational age, need economic security, safe living conditions and human dignity. With America first, POTUS is impacting the globe with his moves towards peace. Here at home, President Trump is boldly redirecting years of somewhat unsuccessful federal spending for racial sensitivity training towards programs that unite rather than divide.

Stirring up emotional agitation with years of "racial sensitivity training" have not provided basic fundamental rights to Americans who need them most. Statistics show that President Trump has done more for Black Americans and indeed all Americans in his first three and a half years than the previous years and dollars spent on such training have ever accomplished.

In 2020 America, God has blessed us with a prayerful prolife 45th president for nearly four years. Trump's record of accomplishments, is evidence that God has not forsaken America.

When I was growing up, I was taught that you do not take something away from people without giving them something better. How about replacing removal of divisive racial sensitivity training with a program that affirms that Americans are of one blood, one human race?

"We all bleed the same." President Donald J. Trump

With appropriate, non-inflammatory sensitivity training, as Americans, we can be nonviolent and seek healing and civic responsibility together regardless of skin color. We are not colorblind. We must learn to celebrate skin color, not fight over it.

Truth be told, social gospel and social justice are falling short of the mark of reconciliation, because they are manmade concepts. We need God's guidance. We are not separate races. We are one blood. Acts 17:26. It is time for America to return to God.

POTUS DIRECTS FEDERAL AGENCIES TO END DIVISIVE PROPAGANDA TRAININGS:

Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars on "training" government employees to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda.

These types of "trainings" not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce.

The President has directed the Office of Management and Budget to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions.

OMB Director Russell Vought: "According to press reports, in some cases these trainings have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job."

SOURCE Alveda King Ministries