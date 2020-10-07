Guest Columnists

Trump Declares Lynching a Hate Crime and KKK and ANTIFA Terrorists

The first 2020 Presidential Debate was an eye opener for America. Regardless of media bias, we saw and heard President Trump defend America's families, America's economy, America's babies, America's environment and America's security.

Just days before the debate, POTUS released his PLATINUM PLAN for boosting the underserved communities of America. Therein he declared that lynching is a hate crime, and that ANTIFA and the KKK are domestic terrorists.

All of this compassion and progress from President Donald John Trump: His history of fairness in the African-American community extends far beyond his first term as President of the United States.

Now that we are just a few days from the 2020 elections, in many instances the media is rushing to amp up their portrayal of President Trump is a racist. In response, I ask America to consider President Trump's record during his first term of office; and his agenda for the next four years.

Promises made, promises kept.

As President 45, Trump has done a lot to Make America Great Again. And he's still not racist.

Finally, let us pray for everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19, the street riots, and all that is going on in America and around the world. Pray for our president and first lady, their family, all families, all people in America and around the world. God bless the one blood/one human race.