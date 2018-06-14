Letters to the Editor

May the Better Liar Win...

This has been submitted too late to be considered for the primary elections scheduled yesterday, June 12th. Perhaps it can be remembered for the November elections, (although the primaries, where distinctions are more important within parties where the closest positions are delineated would have been better) and for the expected run-off elections to be held Tuesday, June 26th.

In an article in zerohedge.com by Tyler Durden covering author Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation, it is stated that What killed democracy (sic) was constant lying to the public, by politicians whose only way to win... office is to represent the interests of the super-rich at the same time as the given politician promises to represent the interests of the public -- and may the better liar win! -- it’s a lying contest.

When democracy (sic) degenerates into that, it becomes dictatorship by the richest, the people who can fund the most lying... (an) aristocracy (where) the aristocracy rule(s) (and) the public don’t.

The article explains how the best candidates “get deep-sixed” by those ultimately in control and contends that that is what is left of American democracy (sic). The conclusion is that we are under the influence of the powerful who operate by fooling the public. Fooling the public is what it’s all about.

I’ve seen our better statesmen being supplanted by expert campaigners. I’ve heard bald-faced lies about those doing right. I’ve seen candidates supported by and connected to the GHS offered up for every level political office to insure that their unconstitutional, financially beneficial takeover of the Greenville hospital asset will be assured. There’s been the splitting of hairs on the abortion issue when personhood is the ONLY moral position making incremental abortion a pseudo focal point.

The slickest ad campaigns, the biggest, most numerous posters, the radio and tv spots all should be danger signs that the promises and positions stated by individuals deserves MUCH scrutiny in order to discover who is actually benefiting from those hand-picked to win office.

It is important to consider that those who do not attract much funding, making the least noise, may be the humblest, the uncontrolled, the ones who are busy working, doing what is right as opposed to saying whatever it takes to lie one’s way in to office and into the control of those financing the liars.