Letters to the Editor

Thank God For Donald Trump

Thank God for Donald Trump. I know that he is not perfect, but neither was King David. But both were, I believe, chosen by God to lead their respective nations at the appointed time in human history.

President Donal Trump has done more to bring God to the “Public Square” than any President that we have had since Ronald Reagan.

President Obama, on the other hand, has done more to remove God form the “Public Square” than any President that we have ever had. In God’s Place, Obama has brought to the “Public Square” a blend of Marxism, Communism, Socialism and big government that totally controls your lives and Mohammedanism.