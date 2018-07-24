Letters to the Editor

"Smart" is Destroying America

Smart electric, water and gas meters have been and, are being, installed on homes and businesses without individuals informed consent. These meters are health, privacy and safety hazards that violate our Fourth Amendment. With “smart," everything you do is sent to a data bank.

If “smart” meters were in our best interest, they would sell themselves and would not have communities around the world resisting or states and municipalities here legislating against them. There would be no need to coerce the public for their installation. There would be transparency instead of secrecy.

The smart agenda is robbing “we the people” of our voice, health, privacy, safety and freedom. Smart meters are being forced upon us by way of intimidation and bullying. If we speak up, our voice is ignored. If we take action in self-defense, we are treated like criminals.

Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness does not exist with the smart agenda. Law abiding citizens are having their utility services turned off, or they themselves are being turned into refugees or criminals if they take a stand to protect themselves.

Do you cherish America? Let your voice be heard. Publicly support anyone who is a victim of smart bullying. This type of bullying must stop. Utility companies do not have the right to install harmful devices on our properties and then turn us into criminals.The supposed "opt-out" measures some utilities offer are still "smart" meters which create dirty electricity and are known to be responsible for fires. They are not a sufficient response to our concerns and we must not be deceived into accepting these faulty alternatives either.

--------------------------------

Search these on the Internet:

truthandfactsneverlie.info; Smart Meter-EMF Safety Network; Stop Smart Meters; Must See Documentary Reveals Dangers of Smart Meters; and Generation Zapped