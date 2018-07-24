Letters to the Editor

Observation of a First Grade Teacher on Socialism

I have an observation I think proves our nation is indeed in trouble and leaning heavily toward socialism.

When I first began my teaching career in 1974 as a first-grade teacher, I always read aloud daily to my students. The Ant and the Grasshopper and The Little Red Hen were two favorites that the students loved to hear.

After I read these books aloud, I would always ask for what the students thought the author was trying to teach us ... what was his/her main idea?

In the 70's and 80's and even half way through the 90's the children understood that the main idea the authors were teaching us was hard work has rewards and there are consequences of laziness.

The majority of my students agreed the ant and the hen were justified in not allowing the fruits of their labor to be used to reward the laziness of the grasshopper, and the hen's barnyard friends.

However, toward the end of my teaching career in first grade, the attitudes had changed ... the students began saying, “that ant's mean ... he should let him come in and get warm and eat.” and “that hen is greedy ... she should share her bread with them.”

I would have to have a discussion about WHY the ant and the hen were not really being mean ... they were actually trying to teach the others a lesson on how hard work is rewarding and laziness is not a quality you should seek. However, I could tell many children still thought it was mean and heartless of the ant and the hen to deny their “friends” the fruits of their labor. WHY do you think this change in children's attitude and beliefs took place?

I have even seen “modern” changed versions of these two classic books where the ant actually allows the grasshopper to come in for the winter and the hen actually allows the other barnyard animals to have a bite of the bread she made.

Have you read the original books to your young child? I am curious as to what your child thinks ... do they too think the ant and the hen are mean and greedy?

And more important ... what does your child's public school teacher think? Does your child's teacher agree with the students that the ant and hen are mean and should share the wealth? Does your child's teacher lean toward socialism? You should find out.