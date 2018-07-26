Letters to the Editor

A 30th Letter to America

The Mayflower pilgrims in Heaven, would be astonished, at American’s present-day attitude towards God, the Word of God, and his precious Son Jesus.

Their strong beliefs in God and Christianity were expressed in the Mayflower Compact. In that Compact, they said they did it, “for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian Faith,” and signed “in the presence of God.”

Over half of those pilgrims who landed on the western side of Cape Cod Bay in mid-December, 1620, died that winter, because of poor nutrition and harsh living conditions. Because of their faith in God and Jesus they went to Heaven. But Hell is where most present-day Americans are headed, because of their gross disobedience of God, and their unbelief.

Almost daily, we see elected officials and other well-known individuals, show their defiance towards’ God, when they proudly defend the indefensible. They seem to have no idea that there is a righteous God who created them, and that He set rules and Laws by which they are to live by.

Mankind will be judged by those laws and by the Word of God.

America erred greatly when it started its separation from God. His commandment to teach the children diligently all about him, including to keep his commandments, statutes, and judgments, was forgotten by the Supreme Court and the other branches of government.

We took God out of America, so we should not be surprised when there seems to be more hate than love in America.

Foolish America has said, there is no God, has become morally corrupt, doing abominable things, and most do bad things instead of good.

In Jesus name stop the baby killing.