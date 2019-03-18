Letters to the Editor

There is a War For Your Child's Mind and Soul

It is time we all wake up and understand there is an all out war on for children's minds and souls.

Children are our most vulnerable, most innocent, most naive, most malleable, and most easily led astray...and they are the MOST important to our nation's future.

Where is the battleground mainly taking place? Sadly, our tax supported public school system has become the main battleground. They have children captivated for 5 days a week, for 9 months out of a year.

Look daily at the headlines and you can see that the ideology being promoted in our public schools is Mother Earth should be worshiped, Socialism is good, Humanism is the preferred religion, owning guns to protect one's life and family is evil, the LGBTQ lifestyle has value and merit, questioning your biological gender has value, and that killing the unborn is acceptable.

Television, Hollywood movies, commercials, online web sites your child's teacher uses in the classroom, and the main stream media are all on board with this assault and war for children's minds and souls.

You can't go through one single day without reading where a parent has had to go to their local school board and complain, or file law suits over lesson plans being presented to their children. You can't go to the movies or watch anything on television that isn't promoting an ideology to your child that entices them to sin against God's Ten Commandments. In fact, the Ten Commandments are not allowed to be placed in the school's hallways or talked about in your child's classroom. But yet strangely, the 5 pillars of Islam are actually called “essential learning” in SC Social Studies Standards in 6th grade.

Most parents think they can undo this indoctrination taking place in our public schools 5 days a week for 9 months by talking to their child for an hour a day. What percentage of parents do you think can be successful in keeping their child from accepting these anti-Christian ideologies being promoted in our schools, media, television, commercials, and Hollywood movies?

Our school board policy makers, and especially our lawmakers need to propose legislation to forbid teachers from using the classroom for their own personal bully pulpit for indoctrinating students to accept liberal ideology on controversial topics such as gender identity , worshipping Mother Earth, guns, abortion, Socialism, Humanism and alternative sexual lifestyles.