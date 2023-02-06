Ukraine and the American Agenda

It is time to ask ourselves some questions

The November 2013 Warning in the Ukrainian Parliament

Oleg Tsaryov, 2014, Former Ukrainian Parliament Deputy and Victoria Nuland, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Should American foreign policy instigate public unrest, violent riots, and regime-change in targeted nations? Should demonization of foreign leaders and peoples be essential methods of foreign policy? Should we be instigating covert or “color” revolutions around the world to advance our national agenda? Should we support the Ukrainian government’s present ethnic cleansing campaign against Russian language, culture, and religion? Does an agenda to divide and destroy Russia have any place in an ethical and sane world? Must we insist on provoking World War III? Or is all this unethical and blundering style of foreign policy going to send us to the bottom like the RMS Titanic in 1912?

The present proxy War with the Russian Federation and the 2014 Maidan Revolution that led to it are warnings that we must restore the ethical, political, and intellectual standards of foreign policy necessary to remain a great nation and respected world power.

On November 20, 2013, Oleg Tsaryov, an elected Deputy of the unicameral Ukrainian Parliament of 450 members, rose to warn its members that the United States was preparing a civil war in Ukraine and that NGOs [non-government organizations] are organizing a coup from inside the U.S. Embassy against the government of President Viktor Yanukovych, elected by popular vote in 2010.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada, literally Supreme Council) introduced him by saying, “Deputy Oleg Tsaryov has the word.” Tsaryov then gave a three minute and 51 second speech, which should be carefully read by members of the U.S. Congress today who believe that the Maidan Revolution beginning in February 2014 was a spontaneous uprising of the Ukrainian people and a righteous cause or that spending budget-busting billions of American tax-dollars and the lives of more than 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers to threaten Russian national security has anything to do with democracy or international stability.

Tsaryov began formally:

“Honorable colleagues, Honorable Vladimir Vasilyevich,”

“In my role as a representative of the Ukrainian people, activists of the organization, “Volya,” turned to me providing clear evidence that within our territory with support and direct participation of the U.S. Embassy (in Kyiv), the TechCamp Project is realized under which preparations are being made for a civil war in Ukraine.”

[The word “Volya’ in both Russian and Ukrainian means both “will” and “liberty.” In 2013 and 2014, it was associated with civic organizations that opposed the violent Maidan Revolution and illegal coup that overthrew an elected president. However, it is now frequently misappropriated by opposite political factions.]

“The TechCamp prepares specialists for information warfare and discrediting of state institutions using modern media potential revolutionaries for organizing protests and the toppling of the State Order. The Project is currently overseen and under the responsibility of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey R. Pyatt. After the conversation with the organization “Volya,” I have learned they succeeded to access facilities of the “TechCamp, disguising as a team of IT specialists. To their surprise, briefings on the peculiarities of modern media were held.”

“American instructors explained how social networks and internet technologies can be used to provoke violent unrest for targeted manipulation of public opinion as well as to activate protest potential to provoke violent unrest on the territory of Ukraine and radicalization of the population, triggering infighting.”

“American instructors presented examples of successful use of social networks used to organize protests in Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya [The Arab Spring]. “TechCamp is currently holding conferences throughout Ukraine. A total of five events have been held so far. About 300 people were trained as operatives, which are now active throughout Ukraine. A recent conference took place on November 14-15 [2013] in the heart of Kyiv on the Embassy of the United States of America.”

“You tell me which country in the world would allow an NGO to operate out of the U.S. Embassy. This is disrespectful to the Ukrainian government and against the Ukrainian people!

“I appeal to the Constitutional Authorities of Ukraine with the following question:

“Is it conceivable that representatives of the U.S. Embassy, who organize the “TechCamp” Conferences misuse their diplomatic mission?”

All this time, a crowd in the rear seating of Parliament had tried to distract Tsaryov and members of the Parliament by chanting. At 3 minutes and 16 seconds into his speech, the chanting and disorder increased with his last question. Tsaryov folded his papers ready to leave in disgust, but the Speaker regained order and commanded: “Let him speak. Carry on.”

Tsaryov turned and continued his speech.

“The UN Resolution of 21 December 1965 regulates inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of a state to protect its independence and its sovereignty in accordance with paragraphs one, two, and five. I ask you to consider this as an official urgent request to pursue an investigation of this case. Thank you!”

Sic days later on November 26, lawless mobs began the first of the Maidan demonstrations.

Tsaryov is currently a political and business leader in the Donbass region (Donetsk and Lugansk) of eastern Ukraine. He has been wanted by the Ukrainian national police (SSU) since June 2014.

Did any of Deputy Oleg Tsaryov’s information and warning prove to be true? Yes, all of it. I have detailed the most important parts of it in my Times Examiner article of November 7, 2022, Essential Background of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Briefly summarized, the Idea for Ukrainian regime-change originated with President Obama, when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State. As Vice President, Joe Biden became point man for Ukraine and was heavily involved. His son Hunter Biden arrived in Ukraine about the same time. Most heavily involved was Victoria Nuland, now Biden’s Under Secretary of State and now famous opponent of the Nordstream Pipelines. Biden’s present National Defense Advisor, Jake Sullivan, was also involved. Radical billionaire George Soros provided much of the organization and funds. Besides the State Department, the CIA and British MI6 were heavily involved.

The major Ukrainian drivers were the ultra-nationalist Svoboda (Freedom) Party, the Right Sector, Trident, which included many pro-Nazi Stepan Bandura supporters, and a conglomeration of future members of the radical terrorist Azov Battalion (now Regiment), presently associated with the ruthless and violent national political police, the Ukrainian National Security Service (SSU). These combined four groups and related minor organizations have never been more than 15 percent of Ukrainian voters, but they have had disproportionate political influence because of their Antifa-like tactics and connections to the U.S. State Department, CIA, and corrupt money.

On February 6, 2014, U.S. State Department NATO Ambassador, Victoria Nuland, met with the leaders of the Svoboda Party, which is generally considered ultranationalist and strongly anti-Russian. They are strongest in Western Ukraine. They are a small party, winning just 11 percent of seats in the 2012 Parliamentary Elections but have considerable influence over more centrist Ukrainian parties. Conservapedia estimates from two to five thousand activists in the Maidan demonstrations were members of the Svoboda Party.

During February 18-20, 2014, the Maidan Revolution began in which 100 activists, many paid by George Soros, and 17 police officers were killed. According to the Prosecutor General’s office, more than 150 witnesses, including more than half the wounded, testified that snipers from overlooking buildings began shooting at both police and activists allegedly to enlarge the disaster and magnify the national and international protest against Yanukovych. All the deadly sniping reports were denied by the post-revolution investigating committee. George Friedman, chairman of Stratfor, called the Ukrainian coup "the most blatant coup in history.

According to a Reuters news article on March 3, 2014, Vice President Joe Biden called Yanukovych for the second time in three days on February 20, warning him that he must call back his security forces and submit all issues to a European settlement committee or be held accountable. Speaking to Yanukovych for nearly an hour, Biden warned him: “It Will catch up with you.” According to the Reuters report, Yanukovych fled the country within hours.

On May 2, 2014, pro-Russian protestors against the Maidan coup were driven into an administrative building in Odessa, which was subsequently set on fire by a pro-Maidan mob. Forty-six Russian ethnics died.

The new pro-American Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, declared an anti-terrorist war on the Donbas Republics in May 2014 and sent Ukrainian Army troops and artillery to smash the Donbas Republics. Ukrainian artillery did not spare Donbas civilians. Over 14,000 people died in the Donbas conflict between April 2014 and February 24, 2022. Nearly 4,000 of them were Russian ethnic civilians. Russia felt compelled to help its ethnic compatriots with supplies, arms, and volunteers for the Donbas militias. Ukrainian artillery is still shelling civilians in the Donetsk City area, and more than a thousand were killed in 2022.

Should American foreign policy include destruction of critical infrastructure such as the Nordstream Pipelines? Should CIA operations tilt elections our way? Can we remain blind to legitimate security interests of other nations? Should our foreign policy agenda be to divide and destroy other nations to maintain and advance our position as the richest and most powerful nation in the world? Does it matter when we break promises and sometimes promote outrageous lies to advance our agendas?

The United States needs a vast moral and common sense overhaul of its foreign policy and intelligence operations. The same is true for many of our allies. The consequences of many our current policies and de facto practices are heading us toward national decline and impending national and global disaster.

You can access Tsaryov’s speech with English subtitles on Eva Bartlett’s Telegram channel.

“Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy.” Proverbs 28:13 ESV