Looming Civil War in France

The Fruits of Liberal Immigration Policy

France has frequently been the scene of burning cars, burning buildings, violent riots, and murderous attacks on individuals and crowds in the last two decades. Many suburbs of Paris have become lawless “no-go” zones even for police. Many are subject to the “alternative laws” of drug kingpins and Muslim imams. As in many other European countries, this has been closely associated with excessive and uncontrolled immigration. In many Western European countries and the United States and Canada, insane unvetted immigration has become a sacred cow, which cannot be challenged without the wrath of deranged social justice proctors in academia, the media, and government. Moreover, the politics of the countries afflicted with such social mayhem begin to change with the influence of the new largely unassimilated immigrant voters, making corrective immigration reform more and more difficult until reform is impossible and utter chaos or revolutionary government destroys freedom, security, and any traditional and rational sense of right and wrong.

This time the rioting and destruction has become so fierce and unsettling and the ability of the French Police so restricted in defending law, order, property, and life that the fear of civil war is becoming realistic.

The fuse this time was the killing of a 17-year-old boy, Nahel Marzouk, by police in the heavily Muslim Paris suburb of Nanterre. Marzouk was being chased by two policemen on motorcycles for traffic violations but refused to stop. When traffic congestion forced him to stop, the police approached with drawn weapons. Marzouk drove off rather than surrender and was shot. Such criminals often endanger and sometimes deliberately kill pedestrians in their flight. Marzouk already had 15 entries in his criminal record of drug sales, forging government documents, and resisting arrest. His death started a wave of rioting in which 269 police stations were attacked, 808 police officers were injured, and more than 1,100 buildings were set on fire.

Perhaps Marzouk was merely the catalyst those who would destroy French culture and government were waiting for. The French situation bears a resemblance to major rioting in the United States in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Major organizers found a similar catalyst, and many cities erupted in violence, destruction, and flames.

France is a nation of 68 million population, the third most populous in Europe and 20th most populous in the world. Historically, the French people were a mixture of Gallic-Celtic, Roman, and Germanic migrations and influences. This has changed over the last 150 years and especially the last 40 years. Only about 60 percent of the French are descended from the European mixture of about 1900, and about 40 percent are descended from more recent immigrants. Many of these came from other European countries. The Institute Montaigne estimates about 85 percent of the French are of European ancestry. There are about 5 million French of Italian ancestry, but a large percentage of immigrants have come from former French colonies in North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies estimated in 2014 that 19 percent of the French population were either foreign-born or their next generation of descendants. The Pew Research Foundation estimated in 2016 that about 8.8 percent of the French are now Muslim, the highest percentage in Western Europe. Muslim migration has increased significantly since about 2014.

Sweden is now second in in the percentage of Muslim population at 8.1 percent. Other Western European countries having high percentages of Muslims are Belgium with 7.6 percent, the Netherlands with 7.1 percent, the UK with 6.3 percent, and Germany with 6.1 percent. Since official policy in these nations do not track racial or national origins of its residents, these figures may be much lower than actual. Non-European immigration as well as inter-European migration has been encouraged by the European Union to lessen cultural differences that might hinder European Union loyalties and goals.

The French Government sponsored a 2021 survey of religion, which indicated about 50 percent of the French consider themselves Christians. Roman Catholics with 47 percent were the vast majority of these. Thirty-three percent claim no religion, and nine percent were undeclared. Only four percent in the government survey claimed Islam as their religion. However, the Pew Research figures of nearly nine percent are much more realistic but still probably conservative.

The Quran and the teachings of Muhammad preach the Supremacy of Islam over all other religions and loyalties. These teachings call for Jihad against all non-believers. Migration is a form of Jihad in Islam. Islam teaches against assimilation to Western civilization and is especially hostile to Christianity and Judaism. While many Muslims have become secularized and to some extent have assimilated to Western civilization, the Fundamentalist Islam of the Quran and Muhammad is overwhelmingly dominant over secularized moderate practices of Islam, which are considered heresy by the fundamentalists. Western political leaders who have opened their doors to unvetted migration have put their nations at risk of violent turmoil and revolutions that would overthrow their traditional values and religious and political institutions.

The latest French outbreak of Jihadic violence is having an equally profound affect on French voters who are fed up with continuing violence and destruction by leftist-agitated Muslim youth claiming they are victims of French racism. President Emmanuel Macron is seen as an accommodationist, continuing to compromise French standards of justice to appease Leftist instigated Muslim political factions in their destruction of French Civilization. Macron has seen his approval rating fall to an alarming 25 percent, as reported July 6 by the Global Leaders Approval Rating Tracker.

According to Dr. Steve Turley, French polls indicate 73 percent of the French believe their nation is “disintegrating.” Moreover, 84 percent believe violence is increasing. Macron believes the violence has already peaked. This dismissal of their fears, implying no decisive action will be coming from Macron, has roiled them even more. Recently, two open letters from thousands of former French military officers, including 25 generals, stated that French Army intervention might be necessary if Macron does not take aggressive steps to end Islamic lawlessness. A whopping 63 percent of French voters agreed with both letters.

In addition, there is growing dissatisfaction with Macron’s support for the Ukraine War and especially sanctions on Russia, which are backfiring and hurting French businesses and workers. The French Presidential Election, however, is not until 2027. The French people and French police are frustrated. Many are openly sympathetic to French Army intervention and demonstrating to save France from Islamic violence and to protest Macron’s failure to act against it.

Opposition to excessive uncontrolled immigration; the Ukraine War as an economic and foreign policy disaster with risks of incalculable human suffering; ideological nonsense on climate change; radical woke social manipulation; and increasing government oppression of traditional Western freedoms are common issues shifting European politics dramatically to the right. These same issues are also common to the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is time to reject the failed leadership and manipulative totalitarian mindset of the globalist elite and return to the moral, religious, social, economic, and political traditions that gave us freedom, prosperity, and security.

“Do you hear the people sing?

It is the song of angry men.

It is the music of the people,

Who will not be slaves again!”

--Les Misérables