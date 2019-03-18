Ilhan Omar and America’s Dilemma

Open Doors and Fifth Columns or Tough-minded Liberty?

Ms. Ilhan Omar has only been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for two months, but she has caused quite a stir and represents a dilemma facing the United States. She recently told an audience in Washington that “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.” She did not say so directly, but her context was about the relationship between the United States and Israel. Tweets and other context soon revealed that Omar was anti-Israel and anti-Jewish.

In 2012, before her full entry into the national political scene, Omar had tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world, May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

This combination of recent and past remarks critical of Israel and American Jewish support for Israel led to a proposed non-binding Democrat sponsored Congressional Resolution rebuking Omar and antisemeticism. Democrat pressure soon mounted against singling out Omar or antisemeticism. On Thursday, March 7, the House voted on a more general anti-hate or anti-hate speech resolution. It passed 407 to 23, with all 23 dissenting votes being Republicans.

It is hard to vote against general resolutions condemning hate or praising motherhood, children, or apple pie, but there was one flaw in this resolution that should have been looked at more carefully by Republicans and the few remaining moderate Democrats in Congress. Listed among the condemned speech and behavior was “Islamo-phobia.” Islamo-Phobia is a term invented by the Muslim Brotherhood to prevent any criticism of Islam either directly or by comparison. It has been eagerly endorsed and promoted by the 57-member nations of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the United Nations to criminalize and punish “Islamo-phobia” in Western nations. Making Islamo-phobia a very broadly defined and punishable hate crime has worked to severely impair national security and free speech in the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Belgium, and several other European nations. Criminalizing Islamo-phobia, in fact, may make it impossible for these countries to avoid Islamification or to survive. This resolution may have seemed harmless, but it is a small beginning victory for the Muslim Brotherhood and fundamentalist Islam in America.

I believe any restrictions on speech can be dangerous. It is especially dangerous to freedom to place speech restrictions on elected public officials Tolerating bad ideas and rudeness are preferable to totalitarian mindsets whether enforced by political correctness or demagogic thugs. It is extremely unwise, however, to tolerate direct threats to national security and public safety.

It took less than 24 hours for Ilhan Omar to get herself in trouble with the Democrats by criticizing President’s Obama’s conduct of foreign policy. She still claims to be a strong Obama supporter, and the exact wording and meaning is in dispute, but a Politico reporter quoted her as saying this:

“We can’t be only upset with Trump….His polices are bad, but many of the people who came before him [Obama] also had really bad policies. They were just more polished than he [Trump] was…And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

Ilhan Omar is a 37-year-old Muslim woman, who was elected to the U.S. Congress for the 5th District of Minnesota in 2018 as a Democrat. She had been elected to the Minnesota State Legislature in 2016. She was born in Somalia and was brought by her father and grandfather to the U.S. when she was 13. She is a wife and the mother of three children. She has a degree in nutrition from the University of North Dakota. The 5th District of Minnesota is the home of 70,000 refugees from Somalia. The 5th District Minnesota Congressional seat was previously held by Keith Ellison, a Muslim convert, who was elected Attorney General of Minnesota in 2018 despite a sex-scandal. Ellison is also Co-Chair of the Democratic National Committee. He has been closely associated with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a known Muslim Brotherhood front organization associated with the Hamas terrorist group.

CAIR’s connection to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas was documented by a Federal District Court in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial in 2008. The HLF was funding Hamas terrorists in Palestine. Five members of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced to prison. CAIR was named as a co-conspirator, but no further indictment action was taken by the Obama Department of Justice. Included in the Court documents was an “Explanatory Memorandum” written by a top Muslim Brotherhood leader in 1991. This Explanatory Memorandum was the strategic Muslim Brotherhood game plan for destroying the United States from within and replacing the U.S. Constitution with Islamic Sharia Law. This detailed memorandum was uncovered in an FBI raid on the Virginia home of a suspected saboteur in 2004. The suspect had been observed by Maryland Transportation Authority officials videotaping the support structures of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The Center for Security Policy has published this Memorandum, and it is available for inexpensive purchase on Amazon. Despite the Muslim Brotherhood’s documented plan to destroy the United States from within and subvert its governing authorities, Congress has done nothing to recognize this serious threat to national security.

The dilemma that Ilhan Omar sets before us is Islam. It is not surprising Omar is anti-Jewish. She is a Muslim woman and probably reveres the Koran, the Sunna (sayings and acts of Muhammad), and Sharia Law, the last of which is built upon the Koran and Sunna. It is the Koran, the Sunna of Muhammad, and Sharia Law that define Islam—not the wishful and poorly informed thinking of liberal American academics, media pundits, and politicians.

The Sunna of Muhammad is almost as sacred and authoritative as the Koran and consists of the Hadith (sayings and traditions of Muhammad) and the Sira (biography and acts of Muhammad).

According to Bill Warner (The Foundations of Islam, published 2015 by the Center for Studies on Political Islam.), only 14 percent of the textual material of Islam’s trilogy of sacred doctrine is found in the Koran. Sixty percent is found in the Hadith, and 26 percent in the Sira.

According to Warner, seven percent of the Koran, nine percent of the Hadith, and 12 percent of the Sira is devoted to hatred of the Jews, and much of this text suggests violence against them. Overall, hatred and violence against Jews amounts to 9.3 percent of text for the trilogy. By comparison, the text of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf is 7.0 percent anti-Jewish. Warner, who must have a lot more patience than me for counting words, finds that 31 percent of the trilogy is about Jihad, which is war against all non-Muslims. Only a very small percent of Jihad is about spiritual struggle, and even that is in preparation for civilizational war against the rest of mankind and the ultimate supremacy of Islam and Sharia Law.

There are many secular or strictly cultural Muslims who do not seem to have any immediate ambition to impose Jihad, Islamic Supremacy, and Sharia Law on the rest of the world, and many of these are strong and valued U.S. allies. However, fundamentalism dominates both Sunni and Shia clergy. Approximately 80 percent of U.S. and Canadian mosques are dominated by fundamentalist teachers. Most of these mosques were financed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar with Muslim Brotherhood involvement.

The dilemma of American and Western civilization is that the fundamental doctrines of Islam as presented in the Koran and the Sunna of Muhammad are violently hostile to all non-Muslims and especially the “People of the Book”—Jews and Christians

Scores of verses in the Koran and Sunna attest to this, but Koran 9:29 should suffice as a warning to the West and all non-Muslims:

“Make war on those who have received the Scriptures [Jews and Christians] but do not believe in Allah or in the Last Day. They do not forbid what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden. The Christians and Jews do not follow the religion of truth until they submit and pay the poll tax [Jizya] and they are humiliated.”

How can we admit those immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who openly or secretly despise us and have established plans to destroy us? Open doors mean zero vetting and building Fifth Columns set on our submission to monstrous religious and political tyranny or annihilation.

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge; because you have rejected knowledge…”—Hosea 4:6.