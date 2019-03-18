Destroying America from Within

Hassan al-Banna, Founder of Muslim Brotherhood, 1906-1949 Public domain, wiki

The Grand Jihadic Strategy of the Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood is the most powerful Muslim political organization in the world. Its motto is:

“Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Koran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.”

The Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan in Arabic) was established in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, a devout Muslim school teacher, and six followers. Al-Banna, his followers, and many Muslims in Egypt believed that Islam had become shamefully secularized and marginalized during British Colonial Rule and that of the secular Muslim leaders that followed after Egypt’s independence in 1922. Moreover, British military and political influence continued.

The Brotherhood was established as a Muslim revivalist organization with the goal of bringing Egypt and eventually all other Muslim nations back to the pure Islam of the Koran and the teachings of Muhammad. As purists, they also advocated expanding Islam over the whole world by peaceful or violent means, whichever is required. By analogy, it was a “reformation” to turn Islam back to the doctrines and practices of its founders

By 1938, the Brotherhood had 200,000 members in Egypt. By the end of 1948 and the birth of Israel, the Ikhwan had 2,000,000 members in Egypt, about 10 percent of the total population including women and children.

The Muslim Brotherhood operates primarily within the Sunni branch of Islam, competing for world dominance with the numerically smaller Shia branch led by Iran. The Brotherhood’s modern operating philosophy is often called “Civilization Jihad” or stealth Jihad. They typically work by deception, infiltration, and subversion until they are strong enough to take power and enforce their dominance by the sword. Hamas and Islamic Jihad were two of their first terrorist branches, but they also had a significant role in establishing al-Qaeda, which is essentially a spinoff of Hamas. Similarly, ISIS is essentially a spinoff of Al-Qaeda. Oil money, especially from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has been one of their most powerful resources for propagandizing, bribing, and corrupting political, civil, education, banking, and church leaders in the West.

Although the Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni organization, they often cooperate with Shia Muslims and even the secular Left against common enemies. The Muslim Brotherhood also has immense influence in the 57-nation member Organization for Islamic Cooperation within the United Nations.

The Brotherhood’s strategic goals in the United States were uncovered by an FBI raid in August 2004 on the Annandale, Virginia, home of Ismail Elbarasse, suspected of fundraising for the Hamas terrorist group and planning to sabotage the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland. Among the 80 boxes of Muslim Brotherhood archives was an “Explanatory Memorandum” of the Brotherhood’s game plan for bringing America down by infiltration and subversion from within. This was written in 1991 by Mohamed Akram, a senior Hamas terrorist group leader and a member of the Board of Directors for the Muslim Brotherhood in North America. The document had also been approved by the Brotherhood’s North American Shura Council, its ruling consultative legislature. In the introductory pages of the Memorandum was this mission statement:

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western Civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

“Settlement” here pertains to a phase of Jihad beginning with settlement of the target country. The word “settlement” may be the most used word in the Memorandum, and it refers to Jihad beginning with immigration. In Islam’s sacred documents, “Hijra” means immigration for the purpose of Jihadic conquest.

The document also lists 29 Muslim Brotherhood Front groups in North America. Nearly every major Muslim organization in the United States is a Muslim Brotherhood front. The most recognizable of these are:

ISNA: Islamic Society of North America. The largest and most comprehensive.

MSA: Muslim Student Association. Widespread on American and Canadian university campuses.

NAIT: North American Islamic Trust. Involved in bribing banks with Sharia Financing opportunities.

CAIR: The Council on Islamic-American Relations was not established until 1994 but was documented in the Holy Land fund raising trial in 2008 as being a conspirator in raising funds for Hamas in Palestine. CAIR styles itself as a Muslim civil rights advocacy organization, but it is foremost the main propaganda arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S. Despite their well documented subversive activities, they frequently appear on major TV networks for commentary, which is usually the deceptive Muslim Brotherhood Party Line that Islam is a Religion of Peace and tolerance, and that there is no connection between terrorism and Islam.

They say this although they are a proven sponsor of Hamas terrorists. They claim that al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups have simply hijacked a peaceful religion. All this CAIR propaganda is strongly contradicted by the Koran and Sunna (sayings and acts of Muhammad), and 1,400 years of Jihad, including recent history.

CAIR members contributed heavily to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. As Secretary of State, Clinton’s closest staff assistant was Huma Abedin, who has considerable family Muslim Brotherhood connections in Saudi Arabia. Keith Ellison, former Congressman, Attorney General of Minnesota, and Co-Chairman of the DNC has close connections with CAIR and thus the Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR members also contribute heavily to the campaigns of Muslim candidates. Having substantial financial resources from Saudi Arabia and Qatar make the Muslim Brotherhood and its front organizations a formidable influence on U.S. politics.

The Brotherhood’s Explanatory Memorandum gives lengthy detail on the roles that mosques and Islamic Centers should play in Civilization Jihad. They are central and comprehensive in strategic and tactical significance. The number of mosques in the U.S is growing rapidly and is probably over 3,000.

Despite being associated with terrorists and having a written Memorandum for destroying America from within, the Brotherhood has had highly influential apologists in American government. Besides Hillary Clinton, there is former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. Moreover, President Obama’s Foreign Policy in the Middle East seemed in close harmony with Muslim Brotherhood agendas.

In the United States, Canada, and most of Western Europe, the Muslim Brotherhood, through CAIR and other front organizations, has been highly successful in obscuring the prominence of Jihad and Islamic Supremacy in the Koran and the traditions of Muhammad and in promoting a fairy-tale version of Islam as a Religion of Peace useful for manipulating poorly informed and naïve Western political, media, academic, and cultural leaders, blinding them to the cultural and political consequences of Civilization-Jihad.

“Islamo-phobia” is an invention of the Muslim Brotherhood intended to persuade Western nations to criminalize and punish any correct knowledge or criticism of Islam, thus making Western governments defenseless against Islamization and its monstrous consequences.

“It is the nature of Islam to dominate, not to be dominated, to impose its law on all nations and to extend its power to the entire planet.”—Hassan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Yet Congress ignores the Muslim Brotherhood’s tremendous proven threat to U.S. national security and is nibbling at making Islamo-phobia accusations the end of free speech and the end of any defense against the Muslim Brotherhood’s stealth Jihad and its destruction of the United States from within.