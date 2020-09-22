The Dark Question behind the Wuhan Virus

Was Covid-19 Accidental or Biological Warfare?

On January 31, President Trump declared the Covid-19 coronavirus a U.S. public health emergency and issued a ban on travel between the United States and China. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, speaking at an Iowa campaign event, severely criticized Trump’s action, calling it “hysteria and xenophobia.” It quickly became evident that the coronavirus was extraordinarily contagious and potentially deadly. A special problem has been that its spread is often asymptomatic. In the greatest and quickest successful cooperative national mobilization of government, industry, commerce, science, and medicine since World War II, the Trump Administration, made sure every logistical need to fight the virus was available. After several months experience and data, the virus turned out to be deadly primarily to those who already have other health problems or weakened immune systems, which are most common among older people. Further actions to limit the spread of the virus by shutting down schools and portions of the economy were devastating to the economy, but lifting these restrictions now has the economy roaring back.

My background in not in any sort of biological science. I have an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Stanford and a BS in Psychology and Math from the University of Georgia. I am a former air Force intelligence officer with some knowledge of China and the former Soviet Union, so I am more curious about such matters than most people.

I myself thought Trump acted with extraordinary speed—so much speed that there had to be much more than ordinary danger. I suspected Trump may have had some intelligence that the coronavirus might be Chinese biological warfare. The vulnerability profile of the virus also seemed suspiciously unique, as if possibly designed. After a little study on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, I was even more suspicious. The more strongly the claim that the virus came from a large Wuhan “wet” meat market was pushed by Chinese officials, the World Health Organization (WHO), the media, and some American politicians, the more skeptical I became. Since then, both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said there is intelligence indicating that the virus came from the Wuhan virology laboratory.

Biological warfare is a potential threat that every nation must continually guard against. International treaties are not a sufficient safeguard against such attacks. Any nation that would use biological warfare is probably not the least concerned about truth or honoring promises or treaties. Yet every sensible nation must study and prepare for the possibility of biological warfare and its defenses. I quickly concluded that the coronavirus came from the Wuhan virology laboratory, but was it accidental or deliberate?

On September 15 and 16, Chinese whistleblower and refuge from Hong Kong, Dr. Yan Li-Meng (surname Yan) appeared on Tucker Carlson’s popular Fox News show and delivered an explosive accusation based on her research: Not only did the Covid-19 coronavirus originate in the Wuhan Institute, its release was “Of course, deliberate.” Carlson was so taken aback, he was almost speechless.

She went on to say she has "solid scientific evidence" that the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 910,000 people globally, is man-made and was created at a lab by Chinese government scientists by modifying the bat coronavirus so that it could attack humans. Furthermore, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government and its friends in the world scientific community are suppressing the truth about the origins of the deadly virus. She disclaimed the Wuhan wet market explanation as “simply a smokescreen.” Her initial suspicions were confirmed by doctors and CDC personnel working in China. She explicitly claimed that the WHO was actively suppressing the truth about the coronavirus. She also claimed that Chinese officials had destroyed much of the information she had collected and were employing people and using considerable CCP influence to defame her. She fled to the United States to tell the truth after being threatened by Chinese officials. Yan is worried about her safety and is reported to be hiding in the United States. Indeed, some Chinese doctors and scientists who have expressed similar views have “disappeared.”

YouTube and other Big Tech information suppressors quickly moved to take her interviews off the internet.

However, readers may, until the Big Tech Brotherhood somehow gets it deleted or made unreadable, access a 26 page report published by Dr. Yan and her colleagues on September 14, the day before the first Tucker Carlson interview. This can be found on the open access journal Zenodo:

Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route http://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.4028830. (Control/click to follow link)

Authors: Yan, Li-Meng; Kang, Shu; Guan, Jie; Hu, Shanchang.

Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has led to over 910,000 deaths worldwide and unprecedented decimation of the global economy. Despite its tremendous impact, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 has remained mysterious and controversial. The natural origin theory, although widely accepted, lacks substantial support. The alternative theory that the virus may have come from a research laboratory is, however, strictly censored on peer-reviewed scientific journals. Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus. In this report, we describe the genomic, structural, medical, and literature evidence, which, when considered together, strongly contradicts the natural origin theory. The evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 should be a laboratory product created by using bat coronaviruses ZC45 and/or ZXC21 as a template and/or backbone. Building upon the evidence, we further postulate a synthetic route for SARS-CoV-2, demonstrating that the laboratory-creation of this coronavirus is convenient and can be accomplished in approximately six months. Our work emphasizes the need for an independent investigation into the relevant research laboratories. It also argues for a critical look into certain recently published data, which, albeit problematic, was used to support and claim a natural origin of SARS-CoV-2. From a public health perspective, these actions are necessary as knowledge of the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and of how the virus entered the human population are of pivotal importance in the fundamental control of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in preventing similar, future pandemics.

The Summary of this report concludes that “the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 has likely undergone genetic engineering, "through which the virus has gained the ability to target humans with enhanced virulence and infectivity.” It also claims that Covid-19 was an adapted version of already-identified naturally occurring corona viruses in bats by the Chinese military.

Dr Yan and her team assert three lines of evidence demonstrating Covid-19 is a lab-based virus.

First, “The genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 is suspiciously similar to that of a bat coronavirus discovered by military laboratories in the Third Military Medical University (Chongqing, China) and the Research Institute for Medicine of Nanjing Command (Nanjing, China.)”

Second, “The receptor-binding motif (RBM) within the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which determines the host specificity of the virus, resembles that of SARS-CoV from the 2003 epidemic in a suspicious manner. Genomic evidence suggests that the RBM has been genetically manipulated.”

Third, “SARS-CoV-2 contains a unique furin-cleavage site in its Spike protein, which is known to greatly enhance viral infectivity and cell tropism [ability to be maneuvered]. Yet, this cleavage site is completely absent in this particular class of corona viruses found in nature. In addition, rare codons [guards] associated with this additional sequence suggest the strong possibility that this furin-cleavage site [a furin is an enzyme encoded by a gene] is not the product of natural evolution and could have been inserted into the SARS-CoV-2 genome artificially by techniques other than simple serial passage or multi-strain recombination events inside co-infected tissue cultures or animals.”

[My translation of the above 3 lines of evidence: The genomic sequence is suspiciously similar to bat coronavirus discovered by Chinese military, showing evidence of genetic manipulation. Unique changes enhance infectivity and usability that are not found in nature. Unique guards protecting the virus also indicate it is not natural but artificial.]

I would prefer to believe the Wuhan Virus was accidental rather than deliberate mischief. But my preference does not make it accidental. Deliberate release of the coronavirus seems incredible because of the number of Chinese deaths that occurred and the possibility that such devastation as it has caused worldwide, if deliberate, would be a strong provocation to terrible global war. Nevertheless, evidence that there was biological warfare intent before or after Covid-19 had spread should not be ignored and certainly not suppressed. We cannot turn our backs on the dangers or the possibilities of corrupt special interests covering up the dangers.

American government at all levels and of whatever party may conclude what they will, but their public responsibility to look carefully into the accusations of Dr. Lan is paramount to national security and public safety. The Big Tech Brotherhood attempt to bury this information is contrary to free speech, the national interest, and the public good.

Thank you, Dr. Lan and your colleagues, for your moral courage! May you be heard and may truth prevail and prosper us all.