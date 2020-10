The Bobulinski Transcript's Shadow over Joe Biden

Tony Bobulinski saw behind the Biden curtain.

Biden corruption, lies, and stupid policies would bring American misery

Less than an hour before the October 22 presidential debate, Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family, held a brief Fox News press conference that could contribute to sinking Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency.

He told the New York Post: “I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain, and I grew concerned with what I saw.”

Bobulinski, 48, is a former U.S. Navy officer and international institutional investor. His net worth is estimated at $4.0 million. He was a college wrestler at Penn State, where he excelled in both athletics and academics.

According to the New York Post, an email sent by James Gilliar, an attorney with international consulting firm J2cR, to Hunter Biden, Rob Walker, and Tony Bobulinski, on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. The Post published actual photos of the emails in its article. Hunter Biden was identified as “Chair/ Vice Chair depending on agreement with former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Company. In the summary of details below, I have [bracketed] information supplied by Tony Bobulinski in his October 22 Fox News press conference given less than one hour before the presidential debate.

“At the moment there is a provisional agreement that the equity will be distributed as follows:”

20% H [Hunter Biden] Remuneration is specified as “850.” Copied on email.

20% RW [Rob Walker] Remuneration “500.” Walker was copied on email.

20% JG (EEIG) [James Gilliar] Remuneration $500,000. Needs $15,000 per month for travel.

20% TB CEO [Tony Bobulinski] Remuneration “850” Bobulinski was copied on email.

10% Jim [Now identified by Bobulinski as Jim Biden, brother of Joe Biden]

10% Held by H [Hunter Biden] for the big guy. [Big guy has been identified by Bobulinski as Joe Biden]

0% Sanan (EEIG) $72,000

[EEIG is apparently CEFC China Energy Company, now bankrupt and taken over by the Chinese Government]

Meanwhile, the establishment media—ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and even a Paul Ryan aligned faction of Fox—are either refusing to cover this news, which began with a New York Post article October 14, or straining every nerve to minimize or discredit it. Face Book, Twitter, Google, and other social media are also doing their best to bury or discredit it. The effort to discredit any criticism of Biden, Obama, Clinton, or the Deep State concoctors of the phony Russian collusion narrative are, of course, fully supported by the Washington Post, New York Times, and their ilk.

I do not believe the establishment communications and social media or the Big Tech brotherhood, financing a huge part of the Biden and Democratic Party election campaigns are much interested in the truth. They are all in for Biden and protecting the Deep State and their own special interest monopolies. However, they will have tremendous difficulty with any truthful or legitimate debunking of the evidence coming from the U.S. Senate Finance and Homeland Security committees, the Hunter Biden emails, the Bevan Cooney emails, and now the first hand witness and records of Tony Bobulinski. Bobulinski has already met with the FBI and should testify before the Senate Finance Committee early in the week of October 26.

BOBULINSKI TRANSCRIPT, dated October 22, on Fox News about 8:00 PM EDT.

“Good evening, my name is Tony Bobulinski. I served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy with high security clearance. My father and grandfather both served for decades in our country’s armed forces.

Since leaving the Navy, I’ve been involved in various successful businesses, both in this country and abroad. I’m making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family, Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son, Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese.

I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this, because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden. I have also heard that Vice President Biden said on Tuesday that Senator Ron Johnson, the Chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, should be “ashamed” for suggesting that the Biden family sought to profit from their name.

Well, here are the facts. I know—and everything I’m saying is corroborated by emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents and other evidence—and the American people can judge for themselves.

I brought, I guess for record, three phones that spanned the years 2015 through 2018. These phones have never been held by anybody else besides myself. I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter that if I went public [with] this information, “It would bury all of us, Man—the Bidens included.”

I have no wish to bury anyone. I’ve never been political. The few contributions I’ve made have been to Democrats, but what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.

In late 2015, I was approached by James Gillier, whom I had known for many years, about joining him in a deal, which he said would involve the Chinese state-owned enterprise, CFC China energy, and what he called one of the most prominent families in the United States.

I was informed, first by Gillier and then by Hunter Biden and by Rob Walker, who was working with the Bidens that the Bidens wanted to form a new entity with CFC, which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate and technology in the U.S. and around the world and the entity would initially be capitalized with $10 million and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.

After months of discussion, I agreed to Gillier and Hunter Biden’s request to become CEO of the entity to be called Sinohawk. “Sino” representing the Chinese side, “hawk”, representing Hunter Biden’s brother, Beau’s favorite animal. And between February and May 2017, we exchanged numerous emails, documents and WhatsApp messages concerning Sinohawk and its potential business.

On May 2, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken Conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden. At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Biden’s history, the Biden’s family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level.

After that meeting, I had numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gillier and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of Sinohawk. On May 13, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says, “10 percent held by H for the Big Guy.”

In that email, there’s no question that “H” stands for Hunter, “Big Guy”, for his father, Joe Biden and “Jim” for Jim Biden. In fact. Hunter often referred to his father as the “Big Guy” or “my Chairman.” On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by Gillian and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret. I also had a disagreement with Hunter about the funds CFC was contributing to Sinohawk.

Hunter wanted $5 million of those funds to go to himself and his family, so he wanted the funds wired directly to an entity affiliated with him. I objected, because that was contrary to our written agreements concerning Sinohawk. He said, referring to the Chairman, his father, that CFC was really investing in the Biden family, that he held the trump card and that he was the one putting his family legacy on the line.

He also said to me on May 17, 2017, that CFC wanted to be my partner, to be partnered with the Bidens. During these negotiations, I repeated to Hunter and others that Sinohawk could not be Hunter’s personal piggy bank, and I demanded that proper corporate governance procedures be implemented for capital distributions.

Hunter became very upset with me. CFC, through July 2017 was assuring me the funds would be transferred to Sinohawk, but they were never sent to our company. Instead, I found out from Senator Johnson’s September report, that the $5 million was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.

Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Senate Committee members concerning this matter and I will be providing to the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said, so I will not be taking any questions at this time. The evidence sits on these three phones. I don’t want to go into anything any further. This will all be discussed with Senator Johnson and his committee and the American People can decide what’s fact.”

An eight minute video of the Bobulinski Press Conference can be found on YouTube.

A phone chat record for May 20, 2017, on Bobulinski’s phone warned:

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, its only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, author of Profiles in Corruption, has called Joe Biden "the most corrupt vice president of our lifetime."

The Bobulinski testimony and records and other Treasury Department and Biden partner email records, however, will not be the only torpedoes sinking the Biden presidential campaign. John Nolte’s Breitbart article of October 23 documents at least ten major Biden lies during the presidential debate on Biden’s healthcare proposals, Obama Care, fracking/energy policy, Trump’s Coronavirus record and policies, immigration, minimum wage economics, and foreign policy in Ukraine. Biden’s governing policies are virtual economic and foreign policy suicide.

Character is a major factor in the November 3 election, but no one outside of a madhouse would vote for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris on the basis of character. Considering policies and character, the election of the Biden-Harris ticket could result in a decade or more of national disasters and misery for the American people.