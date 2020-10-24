Biden Gang Corruption and its Apologists

Sailing with the Ship of Fools

“Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”

In late September, the Times Examiner and USMedia.buzz published my online article, The Biden Gang System of Doing Business, on the Joe Biden family’s egregious misuse of political influence for personal gain. Not only does this “political influence for sale” scheme conflict with common ethical standards, but it is often at taxpayer expense and a danger to American economic welfare, jobs, and national security. The article of late September was based primarily on the U.S. Senate’s 87-page report revealing huge foreign cash distributions to Hunter Biden and other members of Joe Biden’s family. It also referenced Peter Schweizer’s new book, Profiles in Corruption, which dedicates a 43-page chapter to Joe Biden and his family. Since my article of only a few weeks ago, there has been an avalanche of new information confirming and expanding on the self-serving and self-enriching politics of Joe Biden.

The Senate report revealed that Hunter Biden and his partners in Rosemont Seneca Partners received over $4.0 million from the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, and Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from Russian billionaire Elena Baturina, the former wife of the Mayor of Moscow. The report also indicated that the Biden family equity in a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) run Chinese Government financing company was well over $2.0 million.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about having the Chief Prosecutor of Ukraine, Victor Shokin, fired. More facts and collusion evidence on Joe Biden’s threat to withhold $1.0 billion in U.S. assistance loans to Ukraine unless they fired Victor Shokin has been revealed in Dan Bongino’s new book, Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal. Shokin was investigating Burisma and thus potentially Burisma board member Hunter Biden.

In May, Ukrainian lawmaker Andrly Derkach released a tape of a February 18, 2016, call between Biden and Ukrainian President Poroshenko:

“Despite the fact that (Shokin) didn’t have any corruption charges, we don’t have any information about him doing something wrong. I especially asked him…to resign.”

On another call between Biden and Poroshenko on March 22, 2016, they discussed who would be appointed the new Prosecutor General. That turned out to be Yuriy Lutsenko. Biden then promised explicitly to deliver the quid for Poroshenko’s quo.

“I’m a man of my word. And now that the new prosecutor is in place, we’re ready to move forward to signing that new $1.0 billion loan guarantee.”

Bongino’s book also covers the extensive influence of billionaire leftist George Soros on the Deep State. Soros’ son, Alexander, was influential in approving Kamala Harris as the Democrat Vice Presidential candidate.

The largest explosion of new Biden revelations has come from the discovery of Hunter Biden’s laptop that had been left with a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. It was never reclaimed, and the owner examined the contents of the hard drive. It contained 40,000 Hunter Biden emails and embarrassing photos and videos. The photos and videos may be embarrassing but are of little concern to us. The owner turned the laptop over to the FBI but copied the hard drive contents. After receiving no response from the FBI, he gave a copy of the contents to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello. Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump, told The New York Post about the existence of the hard drive in late September and Giuliani provided The Post with a copy in early October. The contents confirmed and elaborated much of the information found in the Senate report. Convinced that the content was authentic, the Post published an article on some of the contents on October 15. It will probably be followed by other articles.

Biden apologists in the mainstream media have, however, launched an all-out effort to discredit or block the articles’ content and distribution. Twitter and Facebook blocked distribution, but are being sued in court for unlawful “in-kind” contributions to the Biden presidential campaign. Coverage has been zero to minimal on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Corporate financial donations continue to flood Democrat candidates.

Some of the most interesting and potentially incriminating email records dealt with Hunter Biden’s profitable “consulting’ and influence deals in China, involving the Chinese government, military, CCP, and Chinese companies competing with American companies. These may be the most egregious, because China is a significant military and economic competitor to the United States. Many people, including me, believe China and the CCP are the most serious economic and military threat facing the U.S. and the free world.

According to the Post, an email sent by James Gilliar, an attorney with international consulting firm J2cR, to Hunter Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. The Post published actual photos of the emails in its article. Hunter Biden was identified as “Chair/ Vice Chair depending on agreement with former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Company. CEFC operations are now totally run by the CCP. Here are some of the interesting details:

“At the moment there is a provisional agreement that the equity will be distributed as follows:”

20% H [Hunter Biden] Remuneration is specified as “850.”

20% RW [Rob Walker] Remuneration “500.” Walker was copied on email.

20% JG (EEIG) [James G] Remuneration $500,000. Needs $15,000 per month for travel.

20% TB CEO [Tony Bobulinski] Remuneration “850” Bobulinski was copied on email.

10% Jim, not identified. [family member?]

10% Held by H [Hunter Biden] for the big guy. Big guy is not identified.

0% Sanan (EEIG) $72,000

All this is interesting and highly suspicious, but it is not a clear smoking gun in itself unless accompanied with some specifics on the activities and sources of revenue or connects with the financial transactions uncovered by the Treasury Department and Senate Finance and Homeland Security committees

Another email sent by Biden as part of an Aug. 2, 2017, chain involved a deal he struck with the since-vanished chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, for half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year. Ye had important ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service. He hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018. The CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, and its operations have been taken over directly by the Chinese government. The email revealed that Ye promised to sweeten Biden’s deal by paying him $10 million per year “for introductions alone.” Hunter Biden must have been sad to see Ye go missing and CEFC declare bankruptcy.

What’s wrong with Hunter Biden making money for the family in China promising influence through Joe Biden and dealing with the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army? Considering that China is a ruthless economic aggressor not far from being the largest economy in the world, steeling U.S. technologies by every means, and that their rapidly growing military power is the second or third greatest in the world, undoubtedly a great deal is wrong. Yet Joe Biden has said:

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on man, They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the West. They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean you know they’re not bad folks, folks, but guess what? They’re not competition for us.?”

This indicates not only ignorance and bad judgment, but coupled with the Biden family’s corrupt income sources, it also indicates an outrageous risk to national security.

Last week, a federal appeals court reinstated the criminal conviction of Hunter Biden’s partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, for misusing funds from a $60 million bond sale involving the Oglala Sioux tribe. Another former Hunter Biden partner, already in jail, is threatening to release his emails, because he is no more guilty of crimes than Hunter Biden, who has somehow avoided indictment for the same crimes.

The Biden Gang way of doing business is shocking, but what is much more shocking is how the media has blocked for Joe Biden and his family partners. In the case of Twitter and Facebook, it has become a major violation of freedom of speech and economic competition. The Washington Post, New York Times, Google, Yahoo News and the usual broadcasting ship of fools are now on a full-court press to discredit any content from Hunter Biden’s emails. But we must be as wary of these dishonest media scoundrels as any enemy nation or plague. This is all to cover their own lies, corruption, and burning hatred for the reforms of Donald Trump.

I don’t know if Joe Biden will even make it to the November 3 Election before the Democrats replace him, but the Democrat Party has become a party of appalling dishonesty, fear-mongering, hate-mongering, and utter insanity in social, economic, public safety, and national security policies. We are going to lose our country forever this year, unless we give the Democrats and their media and corporate apologists a really good common decency and common sense thrashing at the polls.