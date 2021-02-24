Navy Pledge Worries

New Cultural Marxist Torpedo for U.S. Navy

A few days ago, an active veteran of the U.S. Marines emailed me a recent Navy document that apparently resulted from a February 6 memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to address suspected right-wing extremism in the military and Department of Defense. The initial phase was to be education sessions in stand-down periods over the next 60 days. President Biden delivered a short speech suggesting that there would be a purge of white supremacists or white nationalists in the military. The brief document, however, encompassed far more than racial issues. It also touched upon sexism, sexual orientation, sexual identity, and intersectional biases, as well as other structural and interpersonal biases, and “ableism.” Ableism is apparently being judgmental or biased against those who show less competence in various tasks. Is a relatively new form of wokeism, which does not seem to be a common sense fit with training and motivating highly capable and combat ready military units. Here is the short pledge below:

TASK FORCE ONE NAVY PLEDGE

As a key member of Task Force One Navy I will invest the time, attention and empathy required to analyze and evaluate Navy-wide issues related to racism, sexism, ableism and other structural and interpersonal biases.

I pledge to be actively inclusive in the public and private spheres where I live and work, and proactively encourage others to do the same.

I pledge to advocate for and acknowledge all lived experiences and intersectional identities of every Sailor in the Navy.

I pledge to engage in ongoing self-reflection, education and knowledge sharing to better myself and my communities.

I pledge to be an example in establishing healthy, inclusive and team-oriented environments.

I pledge to constructively share all experiences and information gained from activities above to inform the development of Navy-wide reforms.

This pledge is obviously expected to be affirmed or signed by all personnel.

Of course, no one can argue against the proposition that all members of the armed forces at whatever rank, specialty, or level of training and competence should be treated with respect. All members of the armed forces must be treated with respect. While we can still recognize and appreciate differences, a military team must blend and use differences to make the team more powerful and reliable in achieving military goals and legitimate national objectives. However, this pledge reeks with woke political correctness that may divide and demoralize rather than build and motivate.

In the past, the Armed Forces have actually done a much better job of overcoming racial or ethnic tensions and barriers than most sectors of American society. There is a prevailing esprit de corps that being Marine, Army, Navy, or Air Force is more important than your race or national origin. We do not need to reverse that important esprit de corps by obsessing on race or woke gender issues.

We cannot overlook here the context of Biden’s and Austin’s previous remarks that there may be some strong white nationalist conspiracy lurking in the shadows. The pledge and the whole stand-down are likely to disadvantage and throw suspicion on patriots, who happen to be of European ancestry, perhaps especially if they are from the South. Many suspect it also has an anti-Trump edge. It will certainly make many whites uncomfortable and many Christians generally uncomfortable. Is this part of a design to change the demographic composition of the armed forces? It is more certainly likely to be an instrument of ideological purge.

Last week, I mentioned that Cultural Marxists first try to infiltrate and then dominate the media and educational system. That combination makes Cultural Marxist government highly probable and a near impregnable political fortress. Then they infiltrate and try to discredit or even dominate the Church. They constantly expand to dominate the whole culture. But to exercise their tyranny over the entire culture, they must have the ideological and political allegiance of the military and police. This usually occurs by heavy handed indoctrination and purges. The rhetoric of Biden, Austin, and other leading Democrat politicians suggests that this new Navy pledge may be the leading edge of levels of political and ideological indoctrination and purge unprecedented in the United States military.

The two most common themes of Cultural Marxist agitation are stirring up racial tension and advancing progressive sexual ideology. Many aspects of the latest trends in progressive sexual ideology are not supported by legitimate biological and genetic science and inevitably lead to serious health and psychological problems. The military is on dangerous ground when it places ideology over science and tested tradition. Two plus two cannot equal five no matter how ideologically blinded we may be. Such weaknesses in our military are obvious to potential enemies. Reality eventually trumps confused emotional ideology, and it can be a hard and costly knock down.

Can a “woke” and diminished American military deter Russian, Chinese, and Iranian, aggression? Get on You-Tube and watch some of the parades and maneuvers of the Russian and Chinese armies. A “woke” military would probably be crushed in days or weeks. Only hard-nosed American strength will deter them. That hard-nosed American strength would have to have the character, toughness, loyalties, and esprit de corps of proven American traditions.

“The stature of our homeland is no more than the measure of ourselves. Our job is to keep her free. Our will is to keep the torch of freedom burning for all. To this solemn purpose we call on the young, the brave, the strong, and the free.”—John Paul Jones

We must be firm in our resolve to defend and cultivate the faith and blessed traditions of our country. We cannot surrender to fashionable madness, avaricious corruption, or intellectual and moral cowardice.

“Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”

This is a saying from the Greeks. One form of this appears in the play, Antigone, by Sophocles: "Evil appears as good in the minds of those whom god leads to destruction". The first Latin interpretation of this translates: “Those who Jupiter wishes to destroy, he first deprives of reason.”

Isaiah 5:20-21 ESV says: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and shrewd in their own sight!”

These quotes from the Greeks, the Romans, and Judeo-Christian scripture seem appropriate descriptions of the insane Cultural Marxist ideology that has captured so many of our media, educational, cultural, and government institutions. We especially do not need this kind of national self-destruction in our military or police. We do not need it in our schools or churches. It is cultural and socially destructive poison wherever it becomes influential. It is time to ring the alarm bell—for everybody to start ringing alarm bells. Start immediately by communicating with Congress and other influential political and community leaders and do not stop until sanity returns and is fortified against such self-destructive nonsense. Do not be misled into complacency. Ideas have consequences, and bad ideas can have calamitous consequences that come swiftly.