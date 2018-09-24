The Times Examiner
Military/Veterans
Flag That Flew in Afghanistan
By
Tony Dunn
Published: 24 September 2018
Stephen Goghorn presented a US Flag that flew in Afghanistan to Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214 at Tuesday general meeting. Stephen is leaving again to return to Afghanistan.
