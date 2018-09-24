Military/Veterans

Flag That Flew in Afghanistan

Stephen Goghorn presented a US Flag that flew in Afghanistan to Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214 at Tuesday general meeting. Stephen is leaving again to return to Afghanistan.
Mike Scruggs