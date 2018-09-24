Military/Veterans

1919 Memorabilia Given to Post Museum

Past SC Department Commander Bob Scherer presented 100-year-old artifacts to the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History at American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, SC.
Mike Scruggs