Military/Veterans

Post 214 Received Declaration of Independence

At the general meeting of Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214 Past SC Department Commander Bob Scherer presented the Post with a copy of the Declaration of Independence. Commander Clyd Rector accepted on behalf of the Post..
At the general meeting of Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214, Past SC Department Commander Bob Scherer presented the Post with a copy of the Declaration of Independence. Commander Clyd Rector accepted on behalf of the Post..
Hits: 37
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs