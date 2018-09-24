Military/Veterans

SCDMV Executive Director Speaks to Post 214

Kelvin A. Shwedo, Executive Director of SCDMV and thrity-two years in the US Army (Col. Ret.), was guest speaker at Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214. Swedo was Deputy Commander Ft. Jackson, 6 years in Fantry, Germany. He graduated from the War College and was appointed by SC Gov. Nikki Haley to SCDMV. He received South Carolina's Highest Honor, the Order of the Palmetto.
Mike Scruggs