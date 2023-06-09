News

During 'Pride Month,' Christian Internet Filtering Service Asks Parents to Help Protect Kids from LGBTQ+ Grooming

ATLANTA -- Christian Internet filtering startup, FreeFiltering.org, is inviting parents nationwide to join the fight against efforts to groom their children into harmful LGBTQ lifestyles during so-called "Pride Month." Parents are invited to use the company's site-wide "Live Chat" button to report websites they've found targeting children with deviant sexual propaganda, transgender ideology, and other dangerous content. FreeFiltering will review submitted websites for addition to its company-wide blocklists; websites added to the blocklists will instantly become inaccessible on any Wi-Fi network using the company's free internet filters.

FreeFiltering Founder, Michael Lee Mason, commented on the public relations campaign that ramps up each June, promoting the sin of "Pride" as the new national virtue:

"With a recent CDC study revealing that more than 25% of American high school students identify as 'gay,' 'lesbian,' 'bisexual,' or 'questioning,' it's clear that our kids have been robbed of their innocence. They're succumbing to one of the most powerful and pernicious propaganda campaigns in human history. Our internet filters serve as a first line of defense, guarding children and young adults from the millions of websites promoting Porn and "Pride" as normal and healthy. That's why we're asking moms and dads who care about their kids to help us make sure we're blocking every single website they don't want their kids to see. With more and more of these websites, microblogs, and social media services popping up every day, we really need help from parents to beef up our blocklists."

A recent Gallup survey reports that more than 10% of "Millenials" (those born from 1981 - 1996) identify as LGBTQ, with the number reaching almost 20% among those classified as "Generation Z" (born from 1997 - 2004). When compared to only 1.7% of our remaining elders from the "Silent Generation" claiming the aberrant identity (those born prior to 1946), it is clear that the relentless campaign to encourage our youth to take "pride" in their sin has beat out any feeble calls to repentance one might hope to hear from a pulpit or politician.



FreeFiltering encourages clergy especially to take seriously their grave responsibility to "stand in the gap" before God, proclaiming the truth, regardless of the cost, lest they someday hear the chilling words God speaks to his chosen people through the prophet Ezekiel (before he was murdered simply for speaking out against sin):

"Her priests have violated my law, and have profaned mine holy things: they have put no difference between the holy and profane, neither have they showed difference between the unclean and the clean... Her princes in the midst... are like wolves ravening the prey, to shed blood, and to destroy souls, to get dishonest gain. And her prophets... seeing vanity.. divining lies unto them, saying, 'Thus saith the Lord GOD, when the LORD hath not spoken.'"

Despite the shocking dereliction of duty from our spiritual & political leaders, families can fight back against the perverse, pervasive propaganda of "Pride Month," by registering for a free user account at FreeFiltering.org. Then, using the company's user-friendly self-help guides, parents simply make an adjustment to the "DNS servers" used by their Wi-Fi router. After making this change, any device connected to their Wi-Fi is automatically filtered for free. Freefiltering.org also offers paid premium services, like remote setup help for parents who are less "tech-savvy," and protection for mobile devices that connect to the internet away from home Wi-Fi.



FreeFiltering.org hopes this new initiative to enlist parents in the fight will further empower families to protect their children from harmful online content, reinforcing efforts to foster an internet environment that aligns with traditional Christian values.



ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded to align technology with traditional Christian values, FreeFiltering.org is committed to helping parents protect their children from exposure to inappropriate and damaging content online. "Our driving ambition is to foster an internet environment that mirrors Christian values," says Michael Lee Mason, the founder of FreeFiltering.org. "We recognize the vital role parents play in this endeavor, and we value their active participation in identifying and reporting harmful websites that can influence their children adversely. In 2023, we have witnessed shocking incidents of iconic American companies endorsing an agenda that doesn't resonate with the predominant views of parents nationwide. At FreeFiltering.org, we equip parents to assume command over what their children can access online. We're calling all parents, guardians, educators, and responsible, concerned adults to alert us to websites that are deliberately grooming their children with subversive, manipulative intent."



Parents can report websites they deem harmful at https://freefiltering.org/ by using the "Live Chat" feature. Once a report is received, the FreeFiltering team will review and assess the website, adding it to their robust blocklists if found inappropriate.



Since its launch, FreeFiltering.org has faced criticism and intolerance, including explicit threats and harassment directed at the founder. "We live in a world where we're asked to show tolerance and respect for diverse viewpoints on human sexuality," says Mason. "Yet, tolerance does not seem to extend to Christian views on the same topic. I urge the public to show tolerance and respect towards those holding a traditional view of human sexuality."



Despite this backlash, the company remains steadfast in its critical mission. FreeFiltering.org continues to offer free Christian internet filtering for home Wi-Fi.



