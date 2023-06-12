Invest in Fidelity

Guest Columnists

Let us all celebrate Faithfulness and Fidelity! A faithful person is loyal, constant, loving, caring, and reliable. A faithful person has commitment and devotion. Fidelity is generosity of self to others and a faithful person appreciates the pleasure of giving to others. We are honored when someone is faithful to us. Fidelity to another person is the highest gift someone can give or receive.

To express fidelity requires humility, because a faithful person recognizes that someone or something is more important than himself. Fidelity is a pledge of truth to another human being. Fidelity is also to pledge allegiance to our country. In either case, a faithful person fully commits his whole being to another.



Isn't that the true love that we all crave? Isn't that the fulfillment we get when we are faithful to another?



The opposite of fidelity is pride. Pride is expressed in self-gratification, unconcerned with anyone other than selfish desires. Pride is egoism. People who are full of pride are bullies who demand "my way or the highway", because their self is more important than anyone or anything else. There is no pleasure in the company of egotistical people.



Celebrate the beauty of fidelity this month, especially on June 14, when Americans commemorate our fidelity to the Flag of the United States of America.

Anne Schlafly is the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly and Chairman of Eagle Forum.