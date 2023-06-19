Political

White House Disgraces U.S. Flag at “Pride Month” event

There is only ONE Flag of the United States

June 14th marked the 246th anniversary of the United States flag. Although Flag Day is not a federal holiday, it’s a day that we should celebrate. While many different flags may be flown to express our values, the U.S. flag is meant to represent our nation — an all-inclusive symbol that does not discriminate on the basis of religion, sex, race, national origin, disability, education, or money. Unfortunately, the White House is displacing the Stars and Stripes with the so-called Pride Progress flag to push a radical political and partisan ideology inconsistent with our Nation’s founding principles.

June has traditionally been the month of Flag Day, Father’s Day, and the beginning of summer. But the militant Queer lobby, together with the media and businesses, has dubbed June as “Pride Month” in which the Pride Progress flag is ubiquitous. Their flag has gone through many iterations beginning with rainbow colors and then adding pink and baby blue representing the Trans ideology and black and brown for racial groups and the Black Lives Matter movement after riots in the summer of 2020. Just like the alphabet soup of letters in LGBT etc., their flag modifications are never-ending.

The ‘Pride Progress’ flag claims to be ‘inclusive’ but only for those who subscribe to their extremist beliefs. Corporations, organizations, and schools are forced to show their allegiance by flying this hideous-looking flag. Places that refuse to publicly post their support for LGBT “rights” are bullied by activists and are threatened by large investors. Children are encouraged to wear rainbow-colored clothes to school. Teachers are encouraged to promote ‘Pride’ in the classroom and libraries are displaying National Library Association “Pride” books in children’s sections. This authoritarian ideology is an attack on our personal freedoms and livelihoods. Thankfully, some students are pushing back against such brainwashing.

Even the federal government has flown the rainbow flag domestically and overseas. Former President Barrack Obama and current President Joe Biden have lit up the White House with rainbow-colored spotlights. During the Trump administration, Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell flew the Pride flag at the U.S. Embassy in Germany despite President Donald Trump’s orders.

But this week, President Biden sunk to a new low by disgracing the Stars and Stripes at his “Pride Month 2023” event. The Administration flew a rainbow-colored Pride flag flanked by two American flags from the portico of the White House in violation of the U.S. Flag Code which reads, “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.” At this same event, Biden called the Alphabet Mob “the bravest and most inspiring people” and an “example” for the U.S. and the entire world. Trans activists filmed themselves flaunting their breasts (implants and scars) from the White House lawn.

These atrocities are being addressed by conservatives in Congress, who love our country and our U.S. Flag. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), in response to the White House display, tweeted:

This is a disgrace. Not only is it a breach of U.S. Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White House’s incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism.

On Flag Day, Sen. Marshall introduced the One Flag for All Act which will clarify what flags can be flown from federal buildings. Besides the U.S. Stars and Stripes, only state and local flags, another country’s flag while a diplomat is visiting, military flags, flags of Indian tribes, and the MIA/POW flag can be displayed.

The House Appropriations Committee acted swiftly as well. The Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee (MilConVA) passed an appropriations bill that included a restriction on the types of flags flown at Veterans Affairs facilities.

Eagle Forum is disgusted by the “LGBTQ” agenda that militant activists continue to push forward from the White House to Sesame Street. We applaud Sen. Marshall and the House Appropriations Committee as they seek to protect THE flag of the United States, for which untold Americans have fought and died. Think Iwo Jima. As liberal Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens stated, our flag “is a symbol of freedom, of equal opportunity, of religious tolerance, and of goodwill for other peoples who share our aspirations. . . . The value of the flag as a symbol cannot be measured.”