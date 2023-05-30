Political

Target: Stop “Targeting” Our Kids

State and National Groups Unite in Call for Target to Remove/Move Divisive “Trans Pride” Products

Group Sending Letter and Petition to Chip and Joanna Gaines Seeking Support to Protect Childhood Innocence

Eagle Forum, joined by a diverse group of national, state, and local activists, is calling on all Americans to make their voices heard by participating in the Stop “Targeting” Our Kids Align Act. This petition drive, directed to Target corporate leadership, peacefully requests that Target move or remove divisive “Trans Pride” items currently sold by the company. The items at issue are those marketed for babies, toddlers, and teens and the “women’s” bathing suits that are made with “tuck-friendly construction” and “extra crotch coverage” to accommodate male genitalia. The petition also asks Target to reconsider donating to GLSEN, a radical organization that advocates that schools withhold information from parents regarding their children’s gender dysphoria and any so-called ‘accommodations’ being provided by the school.

In addition, the group sent a letter to Chip and Joanna Gaines, the creators of the Magnolia Home line of products sold in Target stores, requesting their assistance in reaching Target management. The letter states in part, “We are asking you — as parents, Christians, and creators of beautiful home goods — to contact top management at the Target corporation and ask them to remove all the so-called “Trans Pride” merchandise that is targeted to children and teens and move the rest of the LGBTQ+ merchandise from the front of the store so families can choose whether to encounter these items. We also ask that Target reconsider funding an organization that openly advocates the destruction of the parent/child relationship.” The Align Act also contains a petition citizens can sign urging the Gaineses to speak out on their behalf.



Glenn Beck, American media personality, political commentator, author, and co-founder of Blaze Media expressed his support for this effort in the following statement:



“American families are leading the way again. Together with Eagle Forum, its state affiliates, and many other state and national groups, they have mobilized to stand for God, Country, Families, and common sense. Americans do not burn cities down, threaten or silence those with differing views. However, they do demand common sense and decency. That is why I support the Align Act to petition the leadership of Target to reconsider their promotion and placement of the divisive “Trans Pride” products in their stores. Women all over the country are giving up one of their favorite places to shop — Target. With Peace, Love, and determination women and men from all walks of life choose Truth over convenience. Did God make you the way you are, or did He make a mistake? Should our girls bind their breasts or boys ‘tuck it’? Chip and Joanna have been fearless in their faith and in defense of Families. I hope they join this effort and do not remain silent as their partner Target abandons truth and their loyal customers for the Wall Street Hedge funds that demand you kneel at the feet of the ESG gods. This movement is the beginning of the end as we each choose to stand for Truth, God, and our families in Love, compassion, and courage.”



The Align Act “Target: Stop Targeting Our Kids” and the petition asking Chip and Joanna Gaines for their help can be found at TellTargetStop.com or www.AlignAct.com/go/Target.