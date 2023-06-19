Political

The Biden Administration Calls Topless LGBTQ Activists at the White House 'Disrespectful' and 'Inappropriate,' Yet They Remain Silent on Drag Queens Reading to Children at Elementary Schools and Public Libraries

Drag queen reading to young children at a public library.

WASHINGTON -- Faith and human rights organization says the White House is being "hypocritical" and having a "double standard." While the Biden Administration calls being topless at the White House "inappropriate" they refuse to say drag queens reading to young children is "inappropriate" or "disrespectful."

Here is what the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters about the incident;

"The behavior was simply unacceptable. We've been very clear about that. It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families. "So, you know, we're going to continue to be clear on that. ... It's not appropriate. It's disrespectful. The individuals in the video won't be invited to future events."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, comments;

"While the Biden Administration called the actions of topless LGBTQ activists 'disrespectful' and 'inappropriate' and banned them from the White House, they refuse to make the same comments regarding drag queens reading to young children at elementary schools and public libraries.

"If President Biden is 'protecting' the White House from this kind of inappropriate behavior, why isn't he protecting and respecting America's children and families from similar inappropriate behavior?

"Does the White House deserve more respect and protection than our children?



"Finally, could you imagine the uproar from the Biden Administration if public libraries and elementary schools started banning drag queens like the White House just banned LGBTQ activists?"

For more information or interviews please contact Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741

-------------------------

SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition