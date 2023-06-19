Political

Madison, Wisconsin Could Become Nation's First Sanctuary for 'Trans and Nonbinary' Children

MADISON, Wis. -- One of the most radical counties in the United States, Dane County in Wisconsin could declare sanctuary status for transgender and nonbinary individuals. Also, children could transition without parental consent. Dane County is home of Madison, the capital of Wisconsin. 4 Winds Christian Athletics is centered in Madison.

The resolution says it is a "fundamental right" for children to access sex-reassignment drugs and medical procedures to remove body parts for transgender transitioning.

"No government entity owns our kids, including federal, state, or local governments," states 4 Winds Christian Athletics President Steve McConkey. "The radical LGBTQ religion is out to destroy the family, resulting in weakening the United States. The nation is adrift and people need to stand up as never before. Only God can reverse the decline. Even if things do not change, we need to keep telling the truth."



In 2003, McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly. 4 Winds Christian Athletics is a worldwide sports ministry.



From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way.



McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they had high untested testosterone levels.



After years of standing up, World Aquatics (swimming) and World Athletics (track and field) voted to ban transgenders from participating at the international level. Twenty-one states have passed anti-transgender athlete bills.



TRANSGENDER & LGBTQ DANGERS

(A) There are no genes or genetic material corresponding to being gay (Andrea Ganna, Broad Institute and Mass General Hospital). Study was 100x bigger than previous studies. 23 chromosomes (XX female, XY male) with 20,000 to 25,000 genes in humans.



(B) 0.3% of USA people claim to be transgender. Suicides among young people have increased significantly since 2010 in states that have a policy allowing minors to access transgender care without parental consent (Turban).



(C) Transitioning men and women may have higher heart attack risks (George Washington University). Risk of serious blood clots and stroke among transgender women is very high (Goodman). Bone density decreases leading to osteoporosis (Stevenson and Tangpricha).



(D) Kids getting permanent body parts removed to identify with their imagined sex.



(E) Gay men account for 83% of primary and secondary syphilis cases. They get other STDs, including chlamydia and gonorrhea. HPV (Human papillomavirus), the most common STD in the United States, is also a concern for gay men. Some types of HPV can cause genital and anal warts and some can lead to the development of anal and oral cancers. Gay men are 17 times more likely to get anal cancer. Men who are HIV-positive are even more likely to get anal cancer. Gay men account for 70% of all new HIV cases. 63% of all HIV cases are among gay men. (Center for Disease Control)



(F) 90% of child molesters are male. Girls are molested by a two to one ratio. That means roughly 33% of child molestations are men molesting boys, homosexual in nature.

4 Winds Christian Athletics is a worldwide sports ministry (4WindsUSA.com). Starting in world-class track and field ministries in 1981, Steve and Liz McConkey have worked through ten Olympics. In 2013, the ministry expanded to all sports. Steve graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University (Master of Public Health), Minnesota State University (BS-Community Health), and Webster High School (WI). They have lived in Bowling Green (Kentucky), Eugene (Oregon), Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas), Minneapolis-St. Paul (Minnesota), and Madison (Wisconsin). In recent years, the ministry has had many worldwide radio interviews and global articles, plus TV interviews.