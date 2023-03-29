Political

Only One Fighting Since 2003, Steve McConkey Sees World Athletics (Track and Field) Drop Transgender Athletes

MADISON, Wis. -- World Athletics (Track and Field) has banned transgender athletes.



Additionally, they decided that intersex athletes will have to keep their testosterone levels under 2.5 nanomoles for at least 24 months to compete internationally as women. Previously, they were restricted in races between 400 meters to one-mile races.



In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly. 4 WINDS USA is a worldwide sports ministry.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way.



"Track and field has joined swimming in banning transgender athletes," states McConkey. "It has been a long fight since 2003, but we knew that if people resisted at the grassroots level, victory would be gained. We thank God and those who allowed us to do interviews while many ignored our work. Also, prominent athletes started to protest giving all levels the courage to fight. There are many battles to come. Retired athletes who made their money from sports need to speak up for high school and university athletes. For example, transgender athletes can still join teams and use the bathroom of their choice in high school."



McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they had high untested testosterone levels.



After years of standing up, FINA, the International Swimming Federation, voted to ban transgenders from participating in women's swimming.



4 WINDS USA (4 Winds Christian Athletics) is a worldwide sports ministry (4WindsUSA.com). Starting in world-class track and field ministries in 1981, Steve and Liz McConkey have worked through ten Olympics. In 2013, the ministry expanded to all sports. Steve graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University (Master of Public Health), Minnesota State University (BS-Community Health), and Webster High School (WI). They have lived in Bowling Green (Kentucky), Eugene (Oregon), Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas), Minneapolis-St. Paul (Minnesota), and Madison (Wisconsin). In recent years, the ministry has had many worldwide radio interviews and global articles, plus TV interviews.



