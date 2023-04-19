Political

Contact Your Representative to Ask Them to Protect Women & Girls in Sports

On April 6th, Biden’s Department of Education released a regulation that will erase the protections the law provides female athletes. The new Title IX rule will allow biological males to play in female sports in schools and colleges. Although twenty states have passed laws protecting these programs, the new regulation will override state sovereignty and make every school seek an accommodation in every sport at every grade level if they want to have a girls-only team. This is in direct conflict with the original raison d’etre of Title IX.

Sadly, in the last several years, some schools and colleges have already allowed males to unfairly play on female teams. Stories abound of those who have experienced this discrimination first-hand. In 2022, Riley Gaines, a competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky, was forced to compete against biological male Lia Thomas. After placing 65th in the men’s division, Thomas stole first place in the women’s division on a national level. Gaines watched many of her teammates and women competing in other races lose the placements they deserved. She stated:

Equal opportunity, privacy, and safety in our sports shouldn’t be controversial. The women who once advocated for Title IX should be outraged as this goes against everything they fought for. Female athletes of all ages, levels, and sports deserve better.

Not only are trans activists erasing women through policy, but they are also becoming increasingly violent. Biology supporters like Riley Gaines are being verbally and physically attacked for simply sharing their experiences and trying to protect future athletes. Clearly, this aggressive agenda needs to be overruled by truth.

Thankfully, Congress is providing a solution. This week, House Republicans are moving legislation called the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734). The bill harkens and re-establishes the original intent of Title IX by clarifying that any institution that receives federal funds cannot allow biological males to compete in sports that are explicitly for females.

Eagle Forum asks for your help in contacting your Representative and ask them to vote YES on H.R. 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

EMAIL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE