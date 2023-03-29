Political

Where Will All the ERIC Data Go?

Even as states are bailing out of ERIC membership, what will become of the organization and its massive data base?



Personal information from every citizen of every ERIC state is stored there, never to be returned or deleted. Will this ERIC EXIT, discussed in Part I of this CFN interview, spell the end of the system? Or will ERIC move to a new address and continue its vile storage of phantom voters on the rolls?



Listen in to hear Kris and Kat exchange some informed speculation on the possibilities.