Political

Living with Equity in a Free Society

Social Equity has become the root for almost every policy coming from government, school curriculum, human resources on the job, and even in our entertainment. It’s a revolution intended to change our entire social structure to affect how we all interact with each other.

To understand the full impact “equity” will have on our daily lives, let’s look at its intended definition, as prepared by its promoters. United Way of the National Capital Area (a long-time charity) defines Equity as “The quality of being fair and impartial. Social equity is impartiality, fairness and justice for all people in social policy. Social equity takes into account systemic inequalities to ensure everyone in a community has access to the same opportunities and outcomes. Equity of all kinds acknowledges that inequalities exist and works to eliminate them…Social equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.”

Well, if our American society intends to reach the goals of true social equity, we have a lot of changes in our everyday lives that must be made! Let’s get down to it.

If we are to make sure that everyone has access to the same opportunities and outcomes, the very first thing that must be eliminated is “competition.” We must face the fact that not everyone has the same abilities or even the same intensity to get ahead. It’s just not fair to judge any action on who did it the best. Who won! However, as our young people are growing up, they are constantly confronted with some kind of competition. Almost everything in the structure of our society is based on competition. It’s all around us. How are they to learn and accept the peaceful and honorable ideas of a world without competition? After all, isn’t competition the root of hatred, and doesn’t that lead to war?

So, logically, competition is the root of the main obstacle for imposing equity thus, if we are to have peace and harmony, we must deal with it now. Let’s take a look at all of the sources of competition in our every day lives that indoctrinate us into rejecting the ideals of equity.

The number one source of anti-equity competition is sports. Now, some schools are already involving kids with games in which scores are not kept. That way they will learn that the true purpose of the game is the fun in playing. The children are taught that talent and skill have nothing to do with it. Thus the vicious cutthroat attitude that comes with the completion to win is eliminated. Such an attitude will set us free and bring the new goal of world peace and love to reality.

Obviously, the influence of sports competition is huge. As the children reach high school age, the influence and pressure to join competitive sports is enormous. School spirit and honor in winning is represented in the glass trophy case, usually displayed in the lobby of the school. Friday night is game time, and almost everyone, especially parents, turn out to support the team and encourage their victory.

Those players who show the most potential then begin to compete for sports scholarships that will give them a free ride to the college of their choice. Of course, how they pick which college depends a great deal on how competitive the school is on the playing field. Why does that matter? Because the more successful the sports program is at each college impacts the ability of players to enter professional sports after graduation. In fact, many of the finest players don’t even wait for graduation, as they receive competitive offers from the pros offering incredible salaries.

Now let’s face it. Those monster sports salaries are not equitable! Remember the definition of equity… “to ensure everyone in a community has access to the same opportunities and outcomes…” Those who don’t have the same skills also don’t have access to the same opportunities and outcomes. Therefore, to guarantee imposition of equity into our culture, competitive sports, including professional baseball, football, basketball, soccer, hockey, etc., must be eliminated! And that will also affect the millions of fans who cheer on their favorite teams to WIN! Do these fans understand how they are damaging the vital culture of equity? Have you seen the riots that break out when the local team loses? Where is the peace and love we so desperately need? Ban competitive sports, NOW!

What else in our society encourages anti-equity influence? How about television game shows? If ever there was an example of a lack of equal opportunities or outcomes, these shows are it.

For example, how about Let’s Make a Deal. Almost every contestant follows the rules. They did everything asked of them. They take the time off from their normal lives to be in the studio. They arrive in costume and with enthusiasm, ready to play. Yep, it’s a competition. But what about the ones who didn’t get called on to make a deal? They end up with nothing. Where is their equitable opportunity? Are the Zonks fair? Some got incredible prizes. Is it fair how the host gets to pick who will get to make a deal? Maybe one costume caught his eye over another. That’s competition, and it’s not equitable.

The same is true for Wheel of Fortune. Here we watch a contestant who is really rolling along, getting each letter, racking up the points. They are doing the work. But then they hit a bankruptcy and it’s all gone in a flash. Imagine their heartbreak as they see the next player win easily after they had supplied most of the necessary letters.

Perhaps the least equitable of all the game shows is Jeopardy. First, the questions are very hard. Some contestants may be in a line of work that would supply them the answers. Others would have no clue. How is that an equal opportunity? On top of that, is the finally tallies of the winnings. During the competition, each player racks up many dollar points. It can be amounts like $10,000 and more. They might be just a few points behind the final winner. They have given the game their all. But then something outrageous happens. In the finally tally, the winner gets to keep all their points and have them converted into dollars. However, the second-place contestant watches all of their hard-earned points reduced to a mere $2000. Worse yet, third place only gets $1,000.

Moreover, the audiences of these shows are usually supporting different contestants to win. That continues to feed the force of competition, making a truly equitable society unreachable. It would be much more equitable and fairer if every contestant got to share in the winnings as they are divided equally. That way there would be no competition. Equitable game shows.

But there are more situations in our society keeping us from reaching the goal of an equitable lifestyle.

How about politicians who compete for office? Shouldn’t government really be run by diverse volunteer committees who are just concerned that good things happen for everyone? Elections are competition. How about the massive amounts of money which politicians are earning as they sell their favors to the highest bidders? It’s a competition to see who will get the most. And the wealth they gain is way out of range of the income of the ordinary people they pretend to represent. Nothing is more non-equitable than politicians.

And let’s not forget the competition among the news media. They not only make a mad dash to be the first to grab a story. But they are also in the game to sell how they will report a particular story. Again, as in the running of our government for all of the people, shouldn’t money be eliminated from the equation? Shouldn’t the news be reported by non-competitive, voluntary sources for the good of all?

Now, how about you and your life? Do you own a home with extra rooms? Look at all those homeless folks who lack the opportunities you’ve experienced that have allowed to you prosper. In an equitable society you would gladly share those rooms with other families. More importantly, to be truly equitable, we should give up competing for higher paying jobs. Universal income for us all. Everyone earns the same. Stop stepping on others as you push to climb that ladder of success. It’s anti-equity and only leads to strife and unhappiness.

All of these situations feed our society against the ideals of social equity. There is no way this goal can be achieved with so many non-equity practices running our society. All must be eliminated. And kids, that includes video games that are built on the very root of competition. We are surrounded by the ingrained negative competitive influences of the old culture. It has to be eliminated before every citizen understands the new fair equitable society and complies. As Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum has said, in a truly equitable world, “you will own nothing and be happy.” Now you know what he meant, and the only way to achieve it.

OK, enough of this globalist doublespeak. Let’s deal with reality. If you have bought into any of these ideas and want to impose an equitable world – WAKE UP! We are not sheep that just follow the leader, or chickens that just sit on the roost. An equitable world is a controlled, well-ordered society. Anyone thinking differently, bringing new ideas or inventions, would cause a major disruption to the contrived peace. Someone might advance beyond their neighbor. That can’t be allowed.

We are human beings. We are all different, motivated by different things. Not everyone thinks alike or is motivated by the same things. Those who don’t have athletic skills may have other skills that allow them to compete in a different kind of game. Some may like to quietly ponder ideas and solutions – they become inventors. Some may just like to help others. Perhaps they become doctors. Others excel at business and find ways to provide the supplies and services we need. All are motivated for different reasons.

Hopes, dreams, goals. Those are things you rarely hear about today. It used to be the driving force for our lives. These were the first things our parents instilled in us. “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Competition and individual thought are the keys to happiness and freedom. Think of such a society when all competition is eliminated. Every day is exactly the same. There would be no motivation to do anything. Life would be drudgery with every step repeated over and over again.

America was born under the freedom to compete and to chase your individual dreams. It’s the reason why millions flocked here from nations where they were stuck in one place, unable to even think of dreams. Here they prospered because that’s what free humans do.

Before America, most societies were controlled by an upper class they were born into. The rulers made the rules. Everyone else simply served as a cog in the wheel. Individual thought, actions, and ideas were not allowed. People were stuck in one spot, without property or the ability to build personal wealth, and society stagnated. They were the peasant class. There were no Edisons, Fords, or Wright Brothers to freely act on their own ideas. Why bother. It would just be taken away by the ruling class. But that was a world of equity amongst the non-ruling people, an equity of poverty.

In free America, which is now being denigrated as a racist, closed society, everyone actually did have the opportunity to throw off the labels they were born with and move forward in a life of their own choosing via their striving for better. . However, that freedom was slowly destroy by an ever-growing government plantation full of false promise and hidden controls over free action. Now, the rulers of that plantation of deceit, who stole the liberty our Founders sought to protect, insist they have the solution to the problems they created, based on the false premise of equity.

In reality, social equity is the re-creation of the ruling class over the peasants. If you’ve bought into any of this, thinking it will bring you hope and happiness then, you are already a sad and pathetic victim of a new monarchy of misery. Existing simply as a cog in a well-controlled wheel is little more than experiencing death during life. You still have time to say NO!

-------------------------------

Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education and American sovereignty and independence.