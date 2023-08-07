News

The Times Examiner Founder Bob Dill Turns 91

The founder of The Times Examiner has reached another milestone as he turned 91 on August 4th. We celebrate his 91st birthday and appreciate his legacy as a veteran not just in the military but a veteran of the writing pen here in the upstate. We owe Lt. Col. Bob Dill our gratitude for his service in the military and his service here in the upstate fighting for the Conservative Cause. Happy 91st Birthday, Bob Dill! - Photos by Tony A. Dunn.

Bob Dill's younger brother and current 2nd Vice Chair of the Greenville County Republican Party Joe Dill moderating and leading the meeting with singing happy birthday to his brother.

Bob Dill being presented his 91st birthday cake by his granddaughter Jamie. Bob celebrated his 91st birthday with family and friends at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church in the Blue Ridge area of Upstate, SC.