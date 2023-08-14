Community

COL Bobby M. Dill, US Army, Ret.

COL Bobby "Bob" Mendel Dill, US Army, Ret., 91, husband of the late LaVerle Griffin Dill, passed away August 14, 2023.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Harvey Alton and Nelle Dean Beacham Dill, he was a retired Colonel for the U.s. Army, having served during Vietnam, a retired newspaper founder for The Times Examiner, and of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the American Legion Post 214, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Order of the Palmetto.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy "Tim" Mendel Dill (Patti) of Grovetown, Georgia, and Glenn Alton Dill (Annette) of Auburn, Georgia; two brothers, Warren Cleo Dill and Joseph "Joe" Beacham Dill (Deidra) of Landrum; and six grandchildren, Jamie, Tori, Lauren, Austin, Brandon, and Andrea.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Mark Evans and Mr. James Spurck. Burial will follow in Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Austin Dill, Mac Dill, Joel Dill, Clay Dill, Corey Dill, and Paul Marwede.

Honorary escorts will be Joe Dill, Cleo Dill, Zachary Anglin, Brandon Briscoe, Scott Forrester, Rock Forrester, American Legion Post 214, and Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 214, 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC 29687, or The Museum and Library of Confederate History,

15 Boyce Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.

