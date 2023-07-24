Community

Alton Thomas Durham, 98 of Greenville, SC Passed Away Friday, July 21, 2023

Alton Thomas Durham, 98 of Greenville, SC passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Born September 28, 1924, in Burlington, N.C., the son of the late Charles John Durham Sr. and Mary Emily Rich Durham. He was the youngest of seven children.

He graduated from Burlington High School in 1942. He attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill for a year and later attained his bachelor’s degree in general science from Elon College, Elon N.C. in 1958.

Alton married the love of his life, Mary Ruth Beckom on November 8, 1947. They were blessed with two sons, Larry Neil in 1956 and Daniel Charles in 1963. Alton and Mary Ruth had a wonderful life filled with love for over 68 years until her passing in 2016.

Alton was employed by Duke Energy Company for over 30 years in Merchandizing, Marketing and ultimately Energy Conservation. His kind personality and diplomatic talents served him well as a customer representative of a public utility. His career with Duke began in Burlington, N.C. with brief assignments in Salisbury and Elkin, N.C. He and the family eventually settled in Greenville, S.C. in 1962 and he finished his career there retiring in 1986.

He was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and participated in many lay activities. A lifelong Methodist, he was a Sunday school teach and faithful choir member for many years.

A lover of flowers, he and Mary Ruth were life members of the Carolinas Dahlia Society and made many friends of Dahlia growers in North and South Carolina. He loved the game of golf and for many years was a member of the Furman University Golf Course and the Carolina Golf Club at Botany Woods.

Alton is survived by his two sons, Larry Neil and his fiancé Debora Faulkner and Daniel Charles and wife, Pamela, all of Greenville, S.C., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Ruth Beckom Durham, his parents and six siblings: Mabel J. Wilkins, Bruce Carmel Durham, Edna Wallace Cates, Shrewd Rich Durham, Charles J. Durham Jr., and Ernestene P. O’Baugh.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 26th from noon until 1:45 pm with the funeral services at 2 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 20 Shannon Dr., Greenville, S.C. Committal will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alton’s memory.