GFA World Helps Families 'Sew Their Way Out of Poverty'

'SEW' AMAZING: Texas-based mission GFA World's "Sewing Their Way Out of Poverty" campaign aims to provide 500 new sewing machines and vocational training for 500 desperately poor families in Africa and Asia struggling to survive day-to-day.

WILLS POINT, Texas -- A new three-month campaign aims to help some of the poorest families in Africa and Asia "sew their way out of poverty" -- one stitch at a time.



Texas-based mission GFA World's "Sewing Their Way Out of Poverty" campaign aims to provide 500 new sewing machines and vocational training for 500 desperately poor families struggling to survive day-to-day.



"Countless people trapped in grinding poverty literally live from hand to mouth," said GFA World founder K.P. Yohannan, also known as Metropolitan Yohan. "It breaks my heart each time I see an ocean of slum dwellings in major cities, or when I watch children digging in garbage heaps for food scraps."

A Stitch In Time Changes Everything

A sewing machine costing $100 -- way beyond the reach of most families living in Africa and Asia -- can change everything, giving parents the chance to earn a consistent income sewing and mending clothes.



Subia, a young mom in Asia, was increasingly anxious about how she'd manage to feed and clothe her young daughter. She and her husband -- both casual day laborers like millions of others across Africa and Asia -- often went days without finding any work.



"No work means nothing to eat," Yohannan said.



Subia tearfully shared her struggles with her local pastor. "The pastor encouraged her and told her that God has a solution for every problem we face," Yohannan said.



Sewing A Strong Community Fabric

When the local church took part in a program distributing income-generating gifts in her community, Subia couldn't contain her excitement when she received a sewing machine -- a real, practical answer to her prayers.



"The sewing machine has changed this family's life," Yohannan said. "Subia no longer has to go out in search of a day-labor job. She can stay home with her daughter while she sews clothes for the people in her neighborhood."



Each year, GFA World supporters provide life-changing, income-generating gifts -- including livestock, tools, and sewing machines -- for thousands of families like Subia's. GFA World workers run tailoring classes in local communities to teach men and women sewing skills they can turn into income.



"The need is great, but so is the opportunity to rescue one family at a time from poverty through showing them the love of God and giving them the gift of a sewing machine," said Yohannan.



For more information, go to www.gfa.org/press/sew.



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 880 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 163,000 needy families, and teaching that provides hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through broadcast ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/new.