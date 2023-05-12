The Times Examiner
"...can ye not discern the signs of the times?"
- Jesus Christ
Friday, May 12, 2023 - 05:37 PM
INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF THE PALMETTO STATE
6th Annual Larry Campbell Classic at Paris Mountain Country Club
By
Press Release
Published: 12 May 2023
Join us in June for this year's 6th Annual Larry Campbell Classic!
The tournament will be a
Two-Man Texas Scramble Format and will be flighted after the first round. You can sign-up at the link below. We look forward to seeing you in June!
Click Here to Register!
Golf Tournament
Events
Golf
