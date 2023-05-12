Community

6th Annual Larry Campbell Classic at Paris Mountain Country Club

PMCC Annual Larry Campbell Tournament 2023

Join us in June for this year's 6th Annual Larry Campbell Classic! 
The tournament will be a Two-Man Texas Scramble Format and will be flighted after the first round. You can sign-up at the link below. We look forward to seeing you in June!

Click Here to Register!

