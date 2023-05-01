Education

NGU Holds Annual Crusader Club Golf Classic

Twenty teams participated in North Greenville University’s 34th Annual Crusader Club Golf Classic on Tuesday, April 19 at Cherokee Golf and Club.

The First Place Team award in the captain’s choice event was presented to the Owens Insurance/Stokes-Farnham Insurance team. Team members were Tom Bates, David Culpepper, Chris Nichols, and Angie Stec.

The Second Place Team honor went to the Graydon’s Tire & Automotive Team. Their team consisted of Leon Graydon, Greg Hash, Chad Moody, and Mike Spillers.

The Third Place Team winner was the Dick Brooks Honda Team. Their team members were Ken Britton, Dereck Godfrey, Ed Rich, and Charles Rodgers.

The golfer whose shot was closest to the hole on the second greenwon a $5,000 voucher toward the purchase of a new or used vehicle at Dick Brooks Honda of Greer.

The event raises approximately $50,000 to provide scholarships for North Greenville University student-athletes.

The tournament’s major sponsors for this year’s Classic were Dick Brooks Honda, James L. Oates III Enterprises, Inc., TaylorMade, Renfrow Industrial, OpSource Staffing, and Pepsi.

The Crusader Club was created to support the athletic programs at North Greenville University by raising funds for athletic scholarships, operations, and facilities for student-athletes who participate on the university’s 20 NCAA Division II sports teams.

Membership in the Crusader Club is open to individuals or organizations that support the overall educational mission of the institution and want to assist in transforming student-athletes in a challenging, Christ-centered environment.

For more information about NGU’s Crusader Club, contact Micah Sepko at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..