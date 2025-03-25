Millions Resort to Filthy Ponds for Drinking Water

40,000 ‘Jesus Wells’ supply people with clean water in world’s poorest, thirstiest places; World Water Day, March 22

’JESUS WELLS’ SAVE LIVES AMID WORLD WATER CRISIS: On World Water Day, March 22, around 2.2 billion people worldwide lack safe drinking water. GFA World supplies some 39 million people with clean water in the world’s poorest and thirstiest regions.

WILLS POINT, Texas — Millions across Africa and Asia are bracing for the annual drought season that could result in catastrophic loss of life in coming months as millions turn to filthy, disease-ridden ponds as a last resort to find drinking water.

Global mission agency GFA World (www.gfa.org) is warning that urgent action is needed as World Water Day on March 22 spotlighted the looming water crisis.

“About 2.2 billion people have no access to safe drinking water, and 829,000 of them will die this year from waterborne diseases, most of which could be prevented,” said Bishop Daniel Timotheos Yohannan, the organization’s president. “This is something we should all care about.”

Since 2007, the Texas-based organization has drilled 40,000 freshwater wells — known as “Jesus Wells” — and supplied some 39 million people with safe drinking water in some of the world’s poorest and thirstiest regions.

They’re called “Jesus Wells” because they’re inscribed with Christ’s words recorded in John’s Gospel: “Whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst.” The wells are much-frequented community gathering spots — like a town square — giving local people “opportunities to experience God’s love,” Yohannan said.

This year, GFA World aims to drill thousands more wells in drought-prone places across Africa and Asia. Each well reliably supplies clean drinking water to hundreds of people for 20 years or more, even during severe drought, the organization said.

Teams typically drill 600 feet to reach fresh water — and the end-result transforms local communities, saving countless lives at risk of cholera, typhoid and other often-fatal waterborne diseases.

In Vimal’s village in Asia, women had to line up for two hours every day to fill their water jugs from the nearest safe water source, trekking up 10 miles on foot each day. When the water dried up during periods of drought, fights broke out over water at the muddy village pond, their only other option.

All that changed when the local pastor and his congregation drilled a new well with help from the mission organization.

“The women don’t have to spend half their days hauling water,” Yohannan said, “the children no longer miss school searching for water, people don’t get sick from drinking polluted water, and so many are encouraged seeing their communities transformed by Christ’s love.”

