On June 11, 2023, Douglas Wavle of Taylors, SC went to be with his Lord

Doug was born and raised in Syracuse, NY, the son of Clesson and Marion Wavle. While living in Syracuse he worked for Marine Midland Bank.

In 1969, Doug moved to Lilburn, Georgia, where he worked as programmer analyst for MSA. It was here that he met his wife, Pat, and they were married in 1970. In 1975 he answered an ad for a position at Bob Jones University and the family moved to Greenville. Doug worked in the IT department until his retirement, 36 years later.

Doug was active in each church they attended, working in the bus ministry and visiting and encouraging his riders. He was also active in Men for Missions and was a member of several mission teams.

Doug was also active in politics, serving a number of years as the Greenville County representative on the SC Executive Committee. He represented the state as one of the presidential electors in the election of George W. Bush in his first term. More recently he served several terms as commissioner on the Taylors Fire and Sewer Board.

He is remembered by friends and family for his sense of humor, organizational skills, attention to detail, faithfulness in every task, and for his commitment and loyalty to his God, his family, his community, and his country.

He is predeceased by his parents and his oldest daughter April Gibble. He is survived by his wife of 52 years (Pat), his brother (Al of Ohio), sister (Char Forties of NY), sister (Sue Kroft of CA), his daughter (Marla Rausch of Pickens, SC), son (Matt of Taylors, SC), daughter (Ruth Wells of Souderton, PA) and son (Daniel of Hondo, TX), 23 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services for Douglas were held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church, 500 W. Lee Rd, Taylors, SC 29687. Visitation followed by the funeral.