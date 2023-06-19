News

The Color Guard

June 14 was Flag Day, a celebration of our American flag of stars and stripes, which has been in use since June 14, 1777. Our American flag represents the hope and promise of a nation founded on liberty and opportunity for all. The Stars-and-Stripes is an all-inclusive symbol that does not discriminate on the basis of religion, sex, race, national origin, disability, education, or money.

The month of June has been overrun by new flags that seek to divide, not unite, Americans. These colorful flags purposely exclude many people. Called "pride flags", each color attempts to represent a sexual act. There are flags for bisexuals and flags for transgender. Other groups have demanded their own color stripe on the Pride flag, so the Biden Administration uses a "Progress" flag that includes black and brown stripes. The State Department allows U.S. embassies and diplomatic outposts to fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the U.S. flag at their embassy or consulate.

Yet, there are many Americans who are not represented on these new flags. The Pride flag is not inclusive, but divisive. The Pride flag is used to promote a progressive agenda that is intolerant of anyone who does not affirmatively support their ideology.

The original rainbow represented a covenant between God and His people after the Flood. The beautiful colors in the sky signal that the storm is over and the sun is shining. As schoolchildren learn, ROYGBIV is the color spectrum when light flashes through the prism. This color spectrum does not include pink, purple, magenta, black, brown, or white. Thus, the "pride" flag is NOT a rainbow and should not be described as a rainbow.

Symbols are a shorthand for who we are and what our values are. A wedding ring symbolizes faithfulness in marriage. Our red-white-and-blue flag symbolizes American states forming a more perfect union. The flying of Pride flags are nothing more than an attempt by corporations to signal their virtue and prevent cancellation by the woke mob, even though they are willing to alienate other customers. This divisive flag should never be flown on the same flagpole with the flag of the United States of America that unites us as Americans.