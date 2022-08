News

Founder of The Times Examiner Celebrates His 90th Birthday this Month

Bob Dill, Founder of The Times Examiner celebrates his 90th birthday with friends and family at Southern Fried Green Tomatoes in Greenville, SC. He reaches this milestone this month, August 2022. Bob and his wife LaVerle started The Times Examiner in 1994 and he was Publisher and Chief Editor until he retired this year in January 2022. Congratulations to our Founding Father!