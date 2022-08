News

Fighting for America’s Future

On this episode of Point Blank, Lynne Taylor, the Common Core Diva is joined by Julianne Romanello to discuss the Fourth Industrial Revolution or “Great Reset.” What does this mean for Small Town USA? Will we all become like Tulsa, Oklahoma? Hear her experiences as she describes what’s happening in the big city, and how to protect your family no matter where you live.



