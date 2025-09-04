News

Secretary Rollins Opens Next Step in the Roadless Rescission Rule

We are at a critical point right now re property rights across the entire United States, that is any state with a National Forest. Forty-one states plus Puerto Rico have at least one, and some states have numerous. So, a lot of people will be affected. Today, the urgency is on Oregon people’s interests, tomorrow will be more states.

https://wildtribute.com/pages/national-forests

While the current federal Administration is working to invigorate clean safe forest practices, with common sense practices, supporting true stewardship of the forests by opening up damaged forests. Our forests have been literal tinder boxes for years. This change would underpin healthy families, economic support of towns and schools, and ensure the safety of individuals and the forest denizens.

In 2001 President Bush, ordered the implementing of the Roadless Area Conservation Rule, environmental policy that largely banned road construction and logging in certain areas of U.S. national forests. It was “weaponized to remove and decommission roads” from travel. The Road closure rule should never have been made law.

All 3500+ counties need to be part of any process that will affect them. Our forests do not just benefit loggers, but also family recreation, fire safety and the animals that reside there. They also supply us with minerals to be mined and water. Their needs must be part of the decisions made.

Oregon is flatly ignoring several Presidential Orders, one is on education, and the other is on DEI and CRT removal, and has sued the current administration 36 times over various specious issues.

If the U.S. Forest Service or any other department, or even the state wants to remove any roads, they are required, first, go through the local governing bodies via the coordination process with the local ruling bodies.

Removal or decommissioning of roads must be curtailed as road production will be more necessary than ever to keep the counties both prosperous and in good safety from fire and other dangers.

The Forest Service cites fire safety while claiming road removal will help. Really? This is classic doublethink which is meant to operate two belief systems, one for the public and the complete reverse is the true intent of closing off the land. Big fires.

Here is just one example of the hypocrisy, and they are in other Forest regions as well:

https://www.forestaccessforall.org/post/forest-service-proposing-new-set-of-road-closures-and-decommissioning-on-malheur-national-forest-a

Now is time for freedom loving citizens – especially those in Oregon – to demand that any alterations or exceptions to the Forest Plans be through “Coordination” as the only way to protect the people from continuing Environmental disaster.

The public comment period is Friday, August 29, and runs through Friday, September 19.

Individuals can submit comments directly through the provided link below, doing so will assist all Oregon and every County in the United States with a National Forest.

Here is how to comment: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FS-2025-0001-0001

This is direct and will matter. This is the People’s house, and speaking en mass with your livelihood process, economic issues for schools and all the other issues of existing within the process of Stewardship not, destruction of Forest and lives through the use of Environmental lockdowns.

Robert Powell is an Oregon native, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. He has been involved with civic duties from Director of the Chamber of Commerce to, most recently, Clackamas County Chair of Climate issues at the Americans for Prosperity. He is a researcher and has been since Oregon was the first state to be used to embed Agenda 21/Sustainable Development nationally -- to be the testing ground for what would become the Great Reset. He is now a research associate for the American Policy Center.