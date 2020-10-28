News

Coalition of Black Pro-life Leaders Make Racial Discrimination Claim Against Planned Parenthood Pro-life Leaders Asking the Government to Investigate

ATLANTA -- The National Black Pro-Life Coalition today announced that they recently filed a racial discrimination claim against Planned Parenthood, asserting that they have been targeting Black women and babies for nearly half a century.

"Systemic racism and abortion intersect at the door of Planned Parenthood, an organization that has targeted Black women and their babies for almost five decades," said Catherine Davis, President of Georgia-based Restoration Project. "These intentional actions violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which made it illegal for recipients of federal assistance to discriminate on the basis of race."

Given these mis-guided, deadly actions, members of the National Black Pro-Life Coalition are asking the government to investigate and hold Planned Parenthood accountable for their continuing violations of civil rights laws as their services have had a tremendously negative and lasting impact on Black women and children--and overall, the Black family.

In the 2008 FORM 990, PART III, LINE 1, filed by Planned Parenthood, they described their mission in these terms: to achieve "…a U.S. population of stable size in an optimum environment." Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood tweeted abortion is as "vital to their mission as birth control or cancer screenings."

"Abortion is a brutal form of population control," said Stephen Broden of Protect Life and Marriage Texas. "Abortion has and continues to be a devastating and permanent blow to the Black community. Our children in the womb are decimated. Women are scarred mentally, emotionally and physically--its malicious application disintegrates our families."

"Abortion has been grown into the leading cause of death for Blacks resulting in a fertility rate (1.8) that is less than the required number (2.1) to replace the population," said Walter Hoye, founder of the Issues4Life Foundation. "At this rate, by 2050 the total Black fertility rate will be 1.3 or lower, a rate that is irreversible."

Though they have long suppressed and re-imagined the racist history of their founder, Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood has implemented The Negro Project as intended by her to control the Black birth rate. "To this day, by executing the agenda of their white supremacist founder, Planned Parenthood has developed what I consider to be a method of womb lynching," said Johnny Hunter, Founder of the Life Education and Resource Network. "That lynching has resulted in the termination of more than twenty million Black lives."

As my Uncle Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded the nation in 1963, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," said Evangelist Alveda C. King, Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn. "It is my prayer that the arc of the universe will now impact HHS, igniting justice for our children in the womb. Now is the time!"

The National Black Pro-Life Coalition filed the racial discrimination claim earlier this month with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR), U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and looks forward to a response in the near future. More details about the contents of the complaint will be shared in a follow-up announcement coming soon.

About the National Black Pro-Life Coalition

The National Pro-Life Coalition is a network of Pro-Life and Pro-Family organizations that embrace the biblical model. Together we are committed to restoring a culture that celebrates our Lord Jesus Christ, Life and Family, cultivating Hope and Prosperity in the Black community. For more information about the National Black Pro-Life Coalition, go to: https://blackprolifecoalition.life/