Just Say Something is Throwing A Holiday Bazaar!

Just Say Something is doing things a bit differently this fall! We would normally be having our Bucks for Shucks Oyster Roast fundraiser, but safety is our top priority for our donors and staff, so earlier this year we made the decision to postpone it until 2021. However, we still need your support, now more than ever. In an effort to continue to raise funds to help support our work in the community, we will be throwing a Virtual Holiday Bazaar!

Just Say Something’s Virtual Holiday Bazaar will take place from November 12th through 16th. This virtual auction will feature many luxury items including: a gourmet meal and wine tasting for 8, an autographed photo of Kobe Bryant, golf packages, designer handbags, BMW weekend experiences, a custom pet portraiture, week-long vacations at Lake Keowee, Seabrook Island and Myrtle Beach and much more! Any of these would make great gifts for the holidays and would help you to avoid the crowds! You’ll also be supporting a great cause!

Just Say Something is the sole beneficiary of all proceeds from this virtual auction fundraiser. All proceeds will directly aid in our mission to keep our children healthy, safe and drug-free. Visit event.gives/JSSHB on November 12th to place your bids! Keep an eye out for new items that will be added as we near the event.

We are still working hard to provide relevant and important content to families across the community. Your support is so appreciated.

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org. #JSSHolidayBazaar #VirtualAuction SavingKidsSavingLives #SupportFamilies #SupportDrugfreeYouth #StartTalking #ConversationStarter #JustSaySomething #SubstancePrevention

